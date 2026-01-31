Mariners Julio Rodriguez will represent the Dominican in the World Baseball Classic

The news was announced this week that Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez will be joining the squad that will represent the Dominican Republic at the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

Seattle's superstar centerfielder joins outfielder/infielder Amed Rosario and relief pitchers Carlos Estévez, Gregory Soto, and Wandy Peralta. The Dominican Baseball Federation announced that they will all be a part of the organization's roster.

J-Rod iscoming off another terrific year in 2025 for the Mariners. He added the second career 30-30 season to his growing resume, hitting .267, with 32 homers. 95 RBIs, a .474 slugging percentage. At just 25-years-old, he's already been an All-Star three times --- a figure that he will no doubt add several more Mid-Summer Classic appearances. Entering his fifth season, many fans and observers believe that if he stays on his currently on, he could go down as the best player in franchise history.

Pool A of the 2026 World Baseball Classic will take place from March 6th through the 11th, at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The top two teams will automatically qualify for the top-eight knockout stage, beginning with quarterfinals in Houston and Miami, United States.

Does 2026 belong to J-Rod?

Oct 16, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) reacts after striking out in the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game four of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Heading into the 2026 campaign, Julio Rodriguez was named by MLB.com as the favorite to win this year's American League Most Valuable Player Award. He's also projected to at least equal his consistent production, but the widespread belief is that this will be the year he steps to the forefront of the game's elite.

So, Seattle definitely has a lot of faith in Rodríguez. Manager Dan Wilson has expressed confidence in him, even hinting at a potential 40-40 season for the Mariners megastar.

