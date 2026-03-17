Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez Turned A Brutal Paul Skenes Scare Into A Stunning Response

For a few terrifying seconds, Mariners fans probably stopped breathing watching Julio Rodríguez wear a 98 mph Paul Skenes fastball off the hand in the fourth inning of the World Baseball Classic semifinal. It was the exact kind of sight that sends your brain straight to the worst-case scenario. When Seattle’s franchise star gets plunked by one of the hardest throwers on the planet, nothing else matters in that moment.

Skenes hits J-Rod to load the bases pic.twitter.com/tvi8CIqWYF — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 16, 2026

Julio’s response was perfect. Instead of letting that scary moment define his night, he stayed in the game and turned it into something else entirely. Mariners fans went from fearing the worst to watching Julio remind everyone why he is one of the most electric players in the sport. The panic didn’t last long before it gave way to relief, and then to the kind of awe only Julio really seems capable of creating.

Julio Rodríguez flipped a terrifying WBC moment into a Mariners dream response

The play everyone is going to remember came against Aaron Judge. Off the bat, it looked dangerous in more ways than one. Judge thought he had it. The reaction said as much, with the bat flip starting before the result had fully settled. Then Julio tracked it down at the wall and turned what looked like a sure momentum swing into one of the best defensive highlights of the game. It was the kind of robbery that instantly changed the mood for anyone watching through a Mariners lens.

Julio has already built a small habit of making Judge look human. Mariners fans didn’t need much help remembering the catch he made against him last May, and this one only added another entry to that file. There is just something entertaining about seeing one superstar so sure he got all of one, only for Julio to erase it a second later. After the way the night started, that catch felt even louder.

Julio Rodríguez flashes his trademark “No Fly Zone” after robbing Aaron Judge of extra bases here in the 1st inning.



Distance covered: 86 ft.

Opportunity time: 4.9 seconds

Sprint speed: 29.8 ft/sec

Catch probability: 65% pic.twitter.com/XE1E4rXAZR — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) May 14, 2025

And the game still was not done putting Julio in the middle of everything. He later worked a walk against Mason Miller and wound up stranded at third after the Dominican Republic got caught in the mess of that brutal final sequence. That ending is going to get plenty of attention on its own, and understandably so, but for fans of the Mariners, the bigger story was always Julio making it through the night intact and still affecting the game in a major way.

It was a very on-brand performance by Julio. He scared everyone, stayed in the fight, stole a moment from Judge, and somehow turned a painful sequence into a reminder of exactly why Mariners fans love watching him. With the regular season this close, that‘s about the best outcome Seattle could have asked for.