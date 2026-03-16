Mariners Fans Got Cheated Out Of A Julio Rodríguez-Cal Raleigh WBC Clash

If you are a Mariners fan who saw Will Smith’s name in Team USA’s semifinal lineup and immediately felt robbed, you were not overreacting. Smith got the start behind the plate against the Dominican Republic on Sunday night, continuing the catcher timeshare with Cal Raleigh, and that one lineup choice wiped out the exact kind of teammate-versus-teammate theater that makes the World Baseball Classic so much fun in the first place.

Let’s be honest about what people wanted in this situation. Julio Rodríguez stepping in, Cal crouched behind the plate, and a whole bunch of Mariners fans leaning forward like the game had suddenly turned into appointment television just for them. We’re not saying either guy was going to manufacture some fake WWE moment in the batter’s box, but because the tension would have been real anyway. Two stars with very different energies, on one giant stage. That story sells itself.

Julio Rodríguez vs. Cal Raleigh should have been a WBC moment Mariners fans never forgot

Instead, Mark DeRosa made the most annoying practical choice. A reasonable baseball decision, which somehow makes it even less satisfying. Smith had already been alternating with Raleigh throughout the tournament, so this was not some shocking betrayal pulled out of thin air. Raleigh also entered the semifinal hitless in WBC play, while Smith had at least looked like a viable part of the rotation behind the plate even if his own night against the Dominican Republic was hardly unforgettable.

Team USA manager Mark DeRosa benched 3B Alex Bregman and C Cal Raleigh, who is hitless at the #WorldBaseballClassic, for the semifinals vs. the Dominican Republic.



Gunnar Henderson and Will Smith take their places, respectively. pic.twitter.com/AYRNzyM1Ik — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 15, 2026

Raleigh’s slow start for Team USA should not suddenly erase who he is, or what he just did over a full major league season. This is the same hitter who mashed 60 home runs for Seattle in 2025 after a spring that was ugly enough after batting .186. Cal looking out of rhythm in March is not exactly a new phenomenon, and it has not stopped him from turning into one of the sport’s most dangerous bats once the real games start.

It’s not like DeRosa was trying to avoid another weird media storm or protect Team USA from a manufactured Mariners subplot. It was simpler than that. He picked the other catcher, and in doing so, he accidentally cut off one of the best storylines in the game.

Team USA beat the Dominican Republic, 2-1, behind strong pitching and moved into the championship game, while the ending exploded into controversy over the final called strike.

The Mariners were not alone in feeling snubbed. Padres fans got similarly shortchanged when the USA-DR finish denied them a full Fernando Tatis Jr. versus Mason Miller showdown at the end. That is kind of the broader point here: the WBC is supposed to thrive on these crossover moments, the teammate-against-teammate collisions that feel bigger than one March game. Sunday still gave baseball plenty. It just withheld one of the best scenes imaginable.