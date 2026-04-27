Bryce Miller’s Strong Rehab Start Gives Mariners Hope And A Familiar Concern

Bryce Miller gave the Seattle Mariners the kind of rehab update they absolutely wanted on April 24. Miller threw three scoreless innings for High-A Everett, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out six. He threw 35 of his 47 for strikes, retired the first six hitters he faced, and then handled the one real mess he created by punching out Kevin Fitzer with two runners in scoring position to end the third inning.

The bigger takeaway is not hard to find. Miller still looks like Miller. In his first rehab outing with Triple-A Tacoma, the results were not pretty. He allowed three runs on four hits in just 1 2/3 innings. But even then, Miller reportedly reached 98.7 mph with his fastball.

Then came Friday in Everett, where the results finally matched the flashes. The Mariners already know Miller has the stuff to help them. We saw enough of that before this injury. And we saw it even more clearly last October, when he looked nothing like the pitcher who dragged a 5.68 ERA through an injury-marred 2025 regular season. In the playoffs, Miller allowed just four earned runs over three starts and gave Seattle 14 1/3 innings of the kind of pitching that nearly helped push the club to the World Series.

14 pitches, 12 strikes for Bryce Miller in his first inning tonight at Everett. Fastball 98, also threw a cutter, slider, splitter. Got a groundout, flyout, and strikeout looking pic.twitter.com/KIhRax3ECt — Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) April 25, 2026

Bryce Miller’s Latest Rehab Start Was Progress, Not A Green Light

The question is not whether Miller can dominate High-A hitters for three innings. It’s whether the Mariners can count on him every fifth day without the same stop-start pattern turning into the defining story again.

Miller missed time last season with right elbow inflammation, landing on the injured list twice. Then this spring, before he could even really get rolling, oblique inflammation knocked him out and delayed the start of his season. Those are different injuries, but they create the same problem for Seattle. Availability keeps becoming part of the conversation.

And with Miller, that matters more than it would with a lot of pitchers. His value is in giving the Mariners another legitimate starter in a rotation that is supposed to be one of the club’s biggest advantages. That’s why Justin Hollander’s comment about Miller likely needing something closer to a full thirty-day minor-league buildup should not be treated like the whole point.

Emerson Hancock has helped buy Seattle time with a strong start in Miller’s place. That part also plays a role. But this specific conversation is about whether Miller can get back to being a dependable part of the Mariners’ long-term pitching plan.

Friday was a step toward that. Still, the best takeaway is that Miller’s stuff looks alive, his arm talent still looks intact, and the Mariners can feel better about the pitcher they are trying to get back.

A strong rehab start gives them hope. His recent history still gives them a familiar concern. Both can be true.