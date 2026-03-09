Mariners Just Revealed George Kirby’s Most On-Brand Adjustment Yet

Of course this is the George Kirby spring story. Not a new pitch. Not some dramatic velocity jump. Not a mechanical overhaul. Kirby’s latest wrinkle is much funnier and, somehow, even more on brand than all of that. He basically wanted a skip-the-shaking button.

That is what this PitchCom-on-the-belt experiment really sounds like. Kirby is not trying to overthrow the catcher’s job or suddenly become his own full-time game-caller. He just wanted a cleaner, faster path to the pitch he already knew he wanted. Instead of shaking a bunch of times to arrive there, he can press a button and move on with his life. It is baseball efficiency brain at work, and it feels extremely George Kirby.

George Kirby’s New PitchCom Wrinkle Feels Perfectly Built For Him

Kirby explained that the whole thing comes down to conviction, which is a very pitcher word but also the right word here. He is not chasing novelty. He is simply trying to eliminate those couple moments per outing where he walks away thinking he threw a pitch he did not fully believe in. For a pitcher wired like Kirby, that matters. This is a guy whose entire identity is built around control, command, precision, and doing things with intention. Giving him a little override option is basically letting him be even more himself.

This is not a Cal Raleigh story, even though Raleigh’s absence opened the door for people to ask the obvious questions. Nobody is replacing Raleigh’s value behind the plate here, and the reporting from Shannon Drayer made that pretty clear. When pitching coach Pete Woodworth was asked why now, the answer came with exactly the kind of dry delivery you would expect.

Raleigh’s name came up again, and Woodworth deadpanned, “Cal’s not here. Cal’s not here and George wanted to have some fun.”

It was a joke, obviously, but it also helped underline the bigger point. The Mariners still know they have an elite catcher running the show. This is more specific than that. This is about the organization understanding that not every pitcher gets to conviction the same way.

Woodworth’s comments were revealing beyond the joke, too. Some guys want the catcher to handle everything and just tell them what to throw. Kirby apparently is not fully built like that. He wants a little more ownership. He wants to feel like the game is his. And the Mariners, to their credit, seem perfectly comfortable leaning into what makes each pitcher tick instead of forcing everybody into the same template.

That is part of why Seattle keeps pumping out these polished, dangerous arms. It is not just stuff and execution. It is self-awareness. It is knowing what gets a pitcher locked in and then building around it.

Kirby only called eight to ten of his 55 pitches, so this is not some dramatic revolution. But it does not need to be. If a handful of better-conviction decisions each outing can sharpen a pitcher who is already this good, that is worth paying attention to.