The Mariners lose in their second Spring game of 2026, falling to the Giants, 10-5

In the course of a long season, no MLB team goes undefeated. And that's especially true in Spring Training, where the goal is more about evaluating talent as opposed to racking up victories. It's about preparing for the upcoming season... not winning in the Cactus League in February.

However, every team wants a positive number on the scoreboard, and the Seattle Mariners failed to do that against the Giants. In just their second game of the exhibition schedule, the M's lost a big, early lead and were defeated by San Francisco on Saturday.

The Mariners jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning, after utilityman Miles Mastrobuoni turned on a first-pitch fastball from San Francisco Giants right-hander Hayden Birdsong for a grand slam. Unfortunately for Dan Wilson and the Mariners, the Bay Area Bombers would rally late, scoring four runs in their inning, to seal the victory. A couple of outfield miscues by Seattle helped propel San Fran to the win.

“They were able to take advantage of a couple of big innings on a couple of sun balls, and that’s part of spring training,” manager Wilson said, before adding, "For the most part, I thought our pitchers filled up the zone again today. We threw a lot of strikes, and we didn’t beat ourselves on the mound.”

Stories and Stats from the Mariners' Game

Miles Mastrobuoni’s start to the Cactus League campaign hasn't gone unnoticed. On Friday, he had a double while making two outstanding defensive plays at second base. In his first at-bat of Saturday’s game, Mastrobuoni stepped to the plate and smacked a 97-mph fastball for a grand slam. He would go to double in his next at-bat. and is building his case to be acontributor in 2026

The Mariners travel to Goodyear Ballpark on Sunday to face the Cincinnati Reds. Right-hander Randy Dobnak will start for Seattle, while Cincy will send right-hander Jose Franco to the hill. Also scheduled to pitch for the Mariners are lefties Jhonathan Diaz and Robinson Ortiz, along with right-handers Casey Legumina, Ryan Loutos, Cole Wilcox, and Domingo Gonzalez. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. PacificTime.

