Seattle Mariners will host San Francisco Giants in the second game of the Spring

After the Seattle Mariners dispatched the San Diego Padres, 7-4, in their Spring Training opener on Friday, there were plenty of things for the Emerald City faithful to talk about.

Infield prospect Michael Arroyo was certainly part of that discussion, as the 21-year-old hit the M's first home run and doubled. But overall, there were multiple storylines coming out of camp. Notably, the team has a strong desire to return to the postseason after falling a bit short in 2025.

“One of the things our guys did very well last year is just being in the present moment,” Mariners manager Dan Wilson said. “And right now, it’s about preparing for what’s ahead of us going forward. That’s the approach we’re taking. And I think in some ways, that sting does provide some motivation. But I think with all of us, it just doesn’t do any good to dwell on. It’s time to keep pushing for what’s ahead.”

The Mariners will try to pick up where they left off when they host the San Francisco Giants (81-81, third in NL West in 2025). Fans and media can expect to see a drastically different lineup than what they saw on Friday, as Wilson continues to work in a few fresh faces to an established, winning squad.

The M's will face San Francisco in Game Two

Feb 20, 2026; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners pitcher Dane Dunning (27) throws in the first inning against the San Diego Padres during a Spring Training game at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Emerson Hancock (4-5, 4.90 ERA in 2025) will toe the rubber for the Mariners against the Boys from the Bay Area this afternoon. Seattle is expected to have about four pitchers slotted to throw in short-term outings on Saturday. While he started 16 games a year ago, Hancock is currently considered more of a long reliever and spot starter for the upcoming season. However, if a member of the rotation goes down due to injury, Hancock will be expected to fill their role.

Dan Wilson heads back to set the lineup card today, where he'll present a veritable stone soup of Seattle stars, as he looks to round out his regular-season roster. Today's opponent, although one of the National League's more celebrated teams, will do the same. In fact, today's showdown against the Giants could be considered an unlikely (but still possible) World Series preview.

SEE ALSO: Mariners Ace Bryan Woo reveals why he'll skip the World Baseball Classic