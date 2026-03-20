Seattle Mariners’ Opening Day Decision Hints at Smart Bryan Woo Protection

Logan Gilbert getting the Opening Day assignment is the kind of decision that can look a little strange if you only glance at the 2025 numbers and move on. If this were strictly a performance-based decision, Bryan Woo should be the guy. There really isn’t much debate there. Woo was Seattle’s best starter last season. He finished fifth in American League Cy Young voting, made the All-Star team, posted a 2.94 ERA over 186 2/3 innings, and paired that workload with a ridiculous 0.93 WHIP.

That’s exactly why this announcement is more interesting than the usual ceremonial starter news. The Mariners aren’t saying Gilbert had a better 2025 than Woo. Or even that he’s better than Woo. But they’re saying this decision is about more than rewarding last year’s top arm. It’s about how they want to handle one of the most important arms on the roster over the full length of the season.

Mariners Reveal Telling Bryan Woo Strategy With Logan Gilbert Decision

Seattle’s early-season plan is expected to resemble the way it handled Woo last year, with extra rest built in around early season off-days. The Opening Day decision isn’t about Woo being passed over as much as it’s about the Mariners resisting the urge to squeeze too much too early out of him. If they were just trying to reward last season’s performance, Woo would probably be taking the ball. Instead, they are thinking bigger than that.

A tip of the cap to Bryan Woo on 25 straight 6-inning+ outings to start the season 🫡 pic.twitter.com/nV7ztb57a8 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 28, 2025

None of that takes away from Gilbert, either. He’s still a perfectly defensible choice on his own merits. Even with the missed time last year, he still posted a 3.44 ERA, led the league with an 11.9 K/9, struck out 173 batters in 131 innings, and continued to look like one of the most overpowering arms in the sport when healthy. He has earned the respect that comes with taking the mound on Opening Day, and there is value in having a steady, trusted starter set the tone for the season.

The Mariners have the luxury of picking a strong Opening Day starter while also protecting the pitcher who probably had the stronger 2025 case. Gilbert gets the honor, but Woo gets something that may matter more in the long run: a plan built around keeping him strong across the full season instead of asking him to peak on day one.

If this were purely about performance, many could argue that Woo should undoubtedly be the Opening Day starter. Gilbert being named the Opening Day starter is the easy part of the story. The more telling part is what Seattle chose not to do with Woo. Rather than treating one start like a statement, the Mariners are pacing one of their best pitchers for the length of the season.