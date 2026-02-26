Mariners reliever Matt Brash back after missing a few days due to a dental issue

Matt Brash had more than a mouthful of problems over the past week, as a cracked molar had him unavailable for a few days. Luckily, it was diagnosed by the team's staff, and he was able to get dental surgery. But the swelling in its aftermath left the 27-year-old Mariner miserable. And though he's now available to throw, he's still feeling some slight effects from the whole oral ordeal.

“It was definitely a tough couple days,” he said, according to the Seattle Times. “It was just uncomfortable, and I couldn’t really like eat anything. That was the worst part. When you’re just kind of having smoothies and no actual food, you feel a little off. But these last couple days, I’ve been able to eat real food, and I threw a bullpen (Tuesday) and it felt really good. I feel like I’m back on track.”

“It’s going (down) each day,” he said. “I was getting worried there. Like two days ago, it was bad and I was like, ‘Is this ever going to go down?'”

Brash wants to take a bite out of the 2026 season

Oct 4, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners pitcher Matt Brash (47) reacts to a strikeout in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers during game one of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Brash hopes to build on the solid comeback he's forged since missing the 2024 campaign with a ulnar collateral ligament tear and (inevitable) Tommy John surgery. He bounced back big time last year, posting a 1-3 record with a 2.47 ERA, a WHIP of 1.25, and 57 strikeouts in 47.1 innings pitched. Now, he has goals this Spring that he believes will make him an even tougher competitor in 2026.

"The only thing I really want to focus on is just kind of relaxing on the mound a little more,” he said. “I feel like I was a little tense last season. I was trying hard to get my velocity back, and that’s not me. I’m loose (with his body) until my foot lands, and it’s go time to release the ball. That’s where my velocity comes from. That’s where I feel best moving down the mound.”