Mariners Take Care Of Business With Ruthless Sweep Of Injury-Ravaged Astros

Seattle walked into this four-game set against an Astros team that was clearly running on fumes, saw the opening, and kept on the gas. Houston was banged up. This version of the Astros is a shell of what we are used to seeing. But that’s also the point. The Mariners didn’t blink. They took care of business with a sweep, and frankly, that is exactly what they should have done.

We have spent enough time over the years watching Seattle make life harder on itself in spots like this. That is why this one felt different. There was no need to invent a grand moral victory. The Astros came in compromised, and the Mariners treated them like a team that had no business leaving Seattle with anything..

A huge part of that finale belonged to Josh Naylor, who finally looked like a hitter ready to stop messing around and start cashing in.

That one ain’t coming back 💥 pic.twitter.com/tV7W5mfVUB — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 13, 2026

Mariners Refuse To Let Shorthanded Astros Off The Hook In Series Sweep

We wrote earlier about how Naylor had been more unlucky than his slash line suggested, and this game felt like one of the clearest signs yet that the correction may be arriving. He had a few balls earlier in the series that just didn’t carry enough, the kind of contact that leaves you muttering at the screen because it feels like the results are trailing the process. However, in Monday's matinee, the results finally showed up. Naylor launched two home runs, and even if the first needed every bit of available real estate to get over the wall, they all count the same. The second one was the louder statement, driven out to right-center with a lot more authority.

Julio Rodríguez kept hitting as well, which is always a nice way to live. He finished 2-for-3 with a double and scored two runs, staying right in the middle of everything as the Mariners kept control of the game. Luke Raley chipped in with an RBI single in the fifth inning to help pad the lead, and from there Seattle never really gave Houston much room to dream.

George Kirby looked much more like himself while giving the Mariners an incredible outing. His final line was strong: 7.2 innings, seven hits, two earned runs, six strikeouts, one walk, and 99 pitches. He pounded the zone, limited the damage, and worked deep enough into the game to keep the bullpen from having to wear too much of it.

Busted out the brooms 🧹🧹🧹🧹 pic.twitter.com/ryoITyQl4j — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 13, 2026

Now, to be fair, we should not go overboard and act like this was a defining late-season preview. Houston is nowhere near full strength. The Mariners were supposed to win this series, and especially by the end of it, they were supposed to finish the job.

The Mariners head to San Diego tomorrow for a three-game set in the Vedder Cup rivalry, and that is going to be a much different kind of problem. The Padres are riding a five-game winning streak and the power has been showing up in a big way. That lineup is rolling, and the overall quality of opponent is about to take a pretty sharp jump from what Seattle just saw against this battered Astros group.

Enjoy the sweep. The Mariners handled business exactly the way they should have. They were ruthless, efficient enough, and they didn’t let a wounded rival hang around for a cheap redemption arc.