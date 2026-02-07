Things just never clicked in Seattle for now ex-Mariners reliever Jackson Kowar

When Jackson Kowar ended the past season, he was originally slated to be one of the team's long relievers in 2026. Instead, he was designated for assignment in late January and eventually claimed by the Minnesota Twins on Dec 3.

After the Mariners acquired catcher Jhonny Pereda from Minnesota for cash, the club opened up a roster spot by designating Kowar for assignment. Pereda is especially of value to the M's as he still has one minor league option left, meaning he can spend the season in Triple-A as an insurance policy. If Cal Raleigh or Andrew Knizner goes down with an injury, the team will call on the veteran backstop, rather than developing prospect Luke Stevenson.

In 2025, Kowar had 2-0 record with a 4.24 ERA in 15 appearances, before being shelved late in the season with a shoulder injury. With a new fortified group of veteran free agents schedule to go to Spring Training for Seattle, the front office clearly believes there's a better option in that bunch.

Catching depth takes precedent over Kowar

While the Mariners are hopeful that they don't have to go to Plan B when it comes to their catching ranks, every good, contending team follows this strategy. When you don the tools of ignorance, one bad bounce or foul tip is all it could take for Pereda to take the short trip from Tacoma to the Emerald City.

As mentioned, the team also added several extra arms in the offseson. The standout of the group is righthander Dane Dunning, who could work in long relief or as a spot starter. He made 95 starts for the Texas Rangers from 2021 to 2025, before being dealt to the Braves late in the year. He has a career record of 28-32 with a 4.44 ERA. He should be considered the frontrunner for Kowar's old spot in the bullpen, with righty Gabe Prosser in the mix.

