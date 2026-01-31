Logan Gilbert discusses how the Mariners’ rotation prepared for this season

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert sees big things from the team's rotation in 2026. He's basing that on the hard work and dedication they've put in over the winter. With five live arms and plenty of time to get better, the young unit is on the same page and should help carry the team through stretches of the season.

“This time I think it flew by,” Gilbert said about the offseason, during a recent appearance on The Hot Stove, a podcast presented by Seattle Sports. “Training-wise, it has been pretty similar, nothing crazy. I tried to get into a regular schedule despite the fact that we went longer [in the playoffs].”

CLICK FOR MORE: Will 2026 be The Year of J-Rod?

“I feel like everybody’s really on the same page here for the team plan, for my plan, [and] what I need to work on,” he added. “I’ve tried to check in with different pitchers and text them or call them. Even guys younger than me. They’ve helped me a ton. So that’s part of it, too, is just bouncing ideas off them, seeing where they’re at.”

The Mariners' rotation is a talented group

Oct 19, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) and pitching coach Pete Woodworth (32) visit Seattle Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert (36) on the mound in the second inning during game six of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Mariners starters, led by 15-game winner Bryan Woo, feature four current or former All-Stars. And although the ace put up great numbers in 2025, the success of the Mainers' mound men should be more of a collective effort. Along with Woo and Gilbert, the five-man unit features Luis Castillo, George Kirby, and Bryce Miller, as well. All of them have incredible upsides; the group only ranges in age from 25-33 years old. They're young and hungry, and Gilbert says they push each other to improve.

“It’s almost like a friendly competition,” Glibert said. “I remember times when George (Kirby) was at his very best, Bryce (Miller) was at his very best, Woo last year – having those guys go out there, it’s fun for me, it’s fun for the other guys because you have got to go out there and top it the next day or try to find a way to motivate yourself with the way other guys are pitching."

"I think other people being at their best, me being at my best, brings out the best in each other. So I think it's just a snowball. It keeps going.”

More Seattle Mariners News & Opinions