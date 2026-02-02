Seattle loses free agent third baseman Eugenio Suarez to the Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds and third baseman Eugenio Suárez have agreed to a one-year contract worth $15 million, which includes a mutual option for 2027. This news comes according to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The team is expected to make an official announcement on Monday.

Suárez, 34, returns to the Reds after playing for the team from 2015-21 and had his greatest success in Cincinnati, including a 49-homer season in 2019. He split last season between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners, hitting .228 with 49 homers and

The Reds' 83-79 finish in 2025 saw them qualify for their first postseason berth since 2020, and their first in a full 162-game season since 2013. Signing Suarez is a clear indication that they want to take a step forward in the upcoming season from a wild-card team to a division winner.

Mariners' youth will likely replace Suarez at third

Either top prospect Colt Emerson or defensive wizard Ben Williamson will likely start at the hot corner on Opening Day. But from the comments made at the team's FanFest by team president Jerry Dipoto, it sounds like the 20-year-old Emerson is the club's most likely choice,

“[Emerson] is not going to knock on the door. He’s just going to knock it down. You know when you are watching it,” Dipoto said. “We trust that if these guys come into spring training and do their thing and are ready to go, we are going to give them their chance.”

Playing for both the Everett AquaSox and the Arkansas Travelers in 2025, Colt Emerson hit .278, with 14 home runs, 68 RBI, and 11 stolen bases in 479 at-bats. He was also named the Northwest League Player of the Week for his strong performance with the AquaSox in July. The Mariners chose not to call him up last September, so he starts off his rookie campaign with zero MLB statistics.

