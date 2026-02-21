The spotlight belonged to Mariners prospect Michael Arroyo to start Spring Training

The Seattle Mariners opened up their Spring schedule with a win over the San Diego Padres on Friday, marking the first on-field action for the team since being eliminated in the 2025 American League Championship Series. With a veritable mixing and matching of players, Seattle skipper Dan Wilson watched as highly vaunted infield prospect Michael Arroyo took center stage.

Arroyo, the Mariners’ No. 5 prospect, launched Seattle’s first home run of Cactus League play and later added a double for good measure. His performance certainly caught Wilson's eye, who praised the 21-year-old.

“Arroyo kind of stole the show there,” Wilson said after his team defeated the Padres 7-4. “When he’s in a good spot, that’s where his stroke goes. He looked really good today.”

“I just think my game is let the ball come to me and try to make contact where I think it is best at,” Michael Arroyo said, following his standout performance.

Michael Arroyo will play in the World Baseball Classic

Feb 19, 2026; Peoria, AZ, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop Michael Arroyo (96) during spring training photo day in Peoria, AZ. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Arroyo may see some of his Spring Training momentum slow down a bit when he exits camp next month to represent his home nation, Colombia, in the World Baseball Classic. The international tournament will be played from March 5th to the 17th.

"It’s a dream come true for me being able to represent my country, but not just that – my brother [Carlos] is going too,” Arroyo said. “We got to play together there professionally too in Colombia over the winter, and now we get to go to the Classic. It’s even a bigger stage where we are going to be together... “I looked at him as an idol as I was growing up.”

The M's have the most players participating in the WBC of any Major League team, with 16. That total would have included Bryan Woo, but the Seattle starter elected to skip the event to preserve his arm for the season.

The Mariners host the San Francisco Giants today in Peoria at 12:10 p.m. Pacific Time on Saturday, with right-hander Emerson Hancock getting the start for Seattle.