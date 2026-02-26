The Mariners take on the Cleveland Guardians in a battle of defending division winners

The Seattle Mariners are set to return to action on Thursday at the Peoria Sports Complex, where they will host the defending American League Central division champions, the Cleveland Guardians (88-74 in 2025). Righthander Bryce Miller will make his first start of the Spring for the M's.

The Mariners come off an 8-8 tie with the Kansas City Royals, where the pitching staff showed a lot of rust. So, they are hoping to see a solid outing from the 27-year-old righthander, as well as the rest of the hurlers that Dan Wilson has on the slate today. Typically, at this point in Spring Training, pitchers are only expected to toss one or two innings, so getting through those two frames cleanly will be Miller's assignment for the afternoon.

Notable numbers include .571, which is star centerfielder Julio Rodriguez's batting average in limited Cactus League play. And last year's runner-up for the American League Most Valuable Player Award, catcher Cal Raleigh, has hit two home runs and has driven in two runs.

Both players will depart in a little over a week to play in the World Baseball Classic, which will take place from March 5 through March 17, running concurrently alongside Spring Training. Seattle has the most players representing their native countries, with 16 roster members taking part in the 2026 WBC.

Despite rough outing, Wilson praises Woo

Sep 13, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo (22) pitches to the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

As mentioned, starter Bryan Woo and most of the staff had a rough day against the Royals in his first action of the Spring. The M's ace got knocked out of Wednesday's game rather early, departing after throwing just 17 pitches in his scheduled two-inning outing. Still, Seattle skipper Dan Wilson has faith in his fighty, who went 15-7 last season and finished fifth in the AL Cy Young voting.

CLICK FOR MORE: Report ranks Mariners' lineup as the best in the American League

“I think (Bryan Woo is) in a good spot," Wilson said. "I thought his fastball today was pretty good, and he went to it a lot and felt pretty comfortable with it. He was backing that up with a good slider. Sometimes we see him trying to feel for that slider, but it really looks like he’s right where he wants to be with that. And when he can use that good heater and that slider together, that’s when he’s most dangerous.”