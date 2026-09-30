Nolan Jones Elects Free Agency After Mariners Pass on September Call-Up

Nolan Jones spent 31 games with Triple-A Tacoma and none with the Seattle Mariners. At the end of the 2026 season, he didn’t hesitate to elect free agency. The Mariners acquired Jones in the Luis Castillo trade, watched him for nearly two months and never found a reason to place him on the 40-man roster. By September, it looked like the Mariners had already made their decision.

Jones slashed .248/.338/.444 with five home runs, 21 RBI and 36 strikeouts for the Rainiers. There was enough pop to at least entertain the conversation. There was also plenty of swing-and-miss to prevent it from going much further. Add that to the launching pad that is the Pacific Coast League, the Mariners have seen this production plenty of times.

The memory of his 2023 season still follows him everywhere. Jones hit 20 homers, stole 20 bases and posted a .931 OPS in 106 games for Colorado. Players with that kind of season will keep getting chances. Maybe he returns to Seattle on another minor league deal, but it sounds unlikely.

The Mariners Delivered Their Verdict in September

The clearest answer arrived when rosters expanded. Seattle selected Lazaro Montes’ contract on Sept. 1. Michael Arroyo followed five days later. The Mariners found room for other outfielders and cycled through several late-season recalls. Jones remained in Tacoma.

We can ponder over whether he deserved a look. But we can’t call his departure surprising. A 28-year-old with 349 major-league games and a 20-20 season should seek an organization offering a clearer path than another winter spent waiting for an injury.

The Mariners apparently viewed Jones as organizational depth. Jones obviously viewed himself as something more and free agency gives him the opportunity to find out who is right.

The M’s evaluation deserves attention, too. The Mariners acquired a former top prospect, watched him play for 31 games and saw nothing worth testing in the majors just yet.

Nolan Jones’ Exit Clarifies the Luis Castillo Trade

Jones was the nice-to-have piece in Seattle’s three-player return for Castillo. Seranthony Domínguez supplied immediate bullpen help. Boston Smith brought some real prospect upside, then spent 2026 producing like one of the best hitters in the minor leagues.

His departure clarifies the trade more than it damages it. Domínguez remains under contract through 2027, while Smith climbed to No. 13 in Seattle’s system during his breakout season. The Mariners also moved the roughly $30 million still guaranteed to Castillo off their books and received cash to help cover Domínguez’s contract.

We can only hope that payroll relief doesn’t sit on the ledger and masquerade as roster improvement heading into 2027. If those savings help Seattle land an impact bat, retain an important player or reinforce the pitching staff, the Castillo deal gains a stronger purpose.

Jones leaving changes the margin, not the wager. Seattle lost a depth option with an intriguing past. The trade still rests on what Domínguez contributes, how Smith develops and whether the Mariners turn their savings into something we can see on the field.