Rob Refsnyder Gives Mariners A Flicker Of Hope Amid Brutal Early Slump

Sunday’s first pitch told the whole story. Seattle did not spend Sunday easing into the game. Refsnyder made sure of that. He jumped on MacKenzie Gore’s first-pitch fastball and drove it into the seats in left, a 385-foot shot that gave the Mariners an immediate lead and gave the offense something it has not found often enough lately, urgency from the first swing. Seattle went on to beat Texas 5-2, but the tone of the afternoon was set before anybody had time to settle in.

That moment carried extra weight because of who delivered it. Refsnyder came into the day hitless in his first 18 at-bats as a Mariner, with three walks, five strikeouts, and almost nothing to show for his early opportunities. So the home run was more than a leadoff ambush. It was his first hit of the season, the first leadoff homer of his career, and a much-needed sign of life from a veteran who had been searching for anything solid to build on.

Mariners Finally See Rob Refsnyder Break Through In Needed Spot

The easy version of this story is the dad-strength angle after Refsnyder returned from the paternity list following the birth of his third child. That’s fun, and people are going to joke about it because baseball players and timing like this practically invite it. But the more important part for Seattle is that the at-bat reflected conviction right out of the gate.

Too often, this offense can feel like it is trying to ease its way into games. Work the count, foul off a few pitches, maybe string something together in the middle innings if the pitching keeps things close. Refsnyder cut through all of that. He got a pitch he could handle and attacked it immediately. The Mariners never trailed after that..

That doesn’t mean one swing fixed anything. Refsnyder is still carrying the roughest early stat line on the roster, and one homer doesn’t clean that up. The larger body of work is still staring everybody in the face. Seattle is not asking him to be transformed overnight. But it needs a reason to believe there is something here to build on.

The schedule may not make that easy. The Athletics are lined up to start left-hander Jacob Lopez on Tuesday, and with only one lefty currently sitting in their bullpen in Hogan Harris, Refsnyder’s role in the upcoming series could still be limited depending on how Seattle wants to play the matchups. Even so, it would not be surprising to see him back in the lineup trying to carry a little momentum forward.

This didn’t solve anything, and nobody should pretend otherwise. But for one afternoon, Refsnyder gave the Mariners something they hadn’t been getting from him or from the offense often enough lately. Sometimes that is all a team needs to carry into the next game.