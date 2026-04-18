Mariners Bring Back Rob Refsnyder As Unexpected IL Move Raises New Questions

Rob Refsnyder was always coming back. That part was never the story. He went on the paternity list on April 14, and the Mariners brought up Patrick Wisdom as what looked like a short-term bench fill-in while Refsnyder stepped away for a few days. At the time, it felt simple enough. Wisdom was mashing at Triple-A Tacoma, Refsnyder was expected back quickly, and Seattle had a chance to see whether the veteran slugger could make the most of his opportunities in the meantime.

However in the Padres series, Wisdom basically vanished. That was the weird part. Fans were excited to see what the call-up might look like, especially with Wisdom entering the week as one of the hottest power bats in Triple-A. Instead, he got one plate appearance on April 14, struck out on three pitches, and then more or less disappeared from the conversation. Now we know why. Wisdom has landed on the injured list with an oblique injury, and Refsnyder was activated in the corresponding move.

Patrick Wisdom is headed to the IL with an oblique issue. Rob Refsnyder will be reinstated from the paternity list. — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 17, 2026

Patrick Wisdom’s Oblique Injury Suddenly Explains Why He Barely Played Against The Padres

That raises more questions than Refsnyder’s return answers. Refsnyder was probably getting activated anyway. This wasn’t a shocking roster twist where Seattle suddenly had to scramble to create a path for him. But Wisdom hitting the IL changes the meaning of the whole sequence a little bit. It tells us that what looked like a quiet, blink-and-you-missed-it cameo during the Padres series may have been a player dealing with something physically the entire time.

Wisdom wasn't guaranteed some huge role. He probably was heading back out once Refsnyder returned no matter what. But an oblique injury is still a rotten development for a guy who had forced his way onto the radar. Wisdom entered the call-up leading Triple-A with nine home runs in 15 games, with a .774 slugging percentage and a 1.145 OPS. That kind of heater is exactly the sort of thing worth monitoring, even if the major league opportunity was only going to be temporary.

Seattle did the logical thing getting Refsnyder back. But Wisdom going from intriguing emergency call-up to injured list stash in basically a blink is the part that lingers. It cuts off momentum, muddies what we just saw in San Diego, and leaves us wondering how healthy he really was when he got the one at-bat.

Let’s not get dramatic. Refsnyder’s return restores the bench piece the Mariners were already planning to get back, and Wisdom was never supposed to become a long-term answer this week. But we can’t say this isn’t a frustrating development. Wisdom had earned the attention. Instead, his first Mariners cameo came and went so fast it barely felt real, and now it comes with an explanation nobody saw coming.