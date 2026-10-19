Rocco Baldelli Emerges as Confirmed Candidate in Mariners Manager Search

Rocco Baldelli was initially one of several experienced managers floating around the Mariners’ search. We now know his name carries more weight than the initial speculation. The Seattle Times confirmed Friday, Oct. 16 that Baldelli is a person of interest whom the Mariners are expected to speak with about replacing Dan Wilson.

That doesn’t mean an interview has been completed, much less that Baldelli has become the favorite. Jon Heyman of the New York Post had identified Baldelli, Brandon Hyde and David Ross as possible candidates for Seattle. We examined all three names Friday because each fit president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto’s stated preference for someone with previous major-league managerial experience.

The new reporting separates Baldelli from that group while Hyde and Ross remain names connected to the opening. Baldelli is someone Seattle reportedly plans to talk with.

Seattle’s Reported Interest Makes Baldelli a Legitimate Candidate

Baldelli went 527-505 during seven seasons with the Minnesota Twins, won three American League Central titles and was named AL Manager of the Year after leading Minnesota to 101 wins in 2019. Before managing the Twins, he spent seven seasons working in the Tampa Bay Rays organization and he just completed a season as a special assistant in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ front office.

He has plenty of experience in several modern, heavily collaborative baseball operations. It also creates an important question for the Mariners. Are they interested in Baldelli because he would comfortably fit their existing structure, or because they believe he could improve it?

Dipoto has said Seattle wants someone capable of bringing an outside perspective and identifying organizational blind spots. Baldelli has worked with data-driven front offices and understands the balance between information supplied upstairs and decisions made in the dugout. The Mariners should be curious about what he learned from the end of his tenure and how much authority he would expect over his coaching staff in Seattle.

Beyond that, the organization clearly needs someone who can restore daily standards, clean up the defensive mishaps that plagued the 2026 team and demand quicker adjustments from an offense that spent most of the summer waiting for its problems to correct themselves.

Baldelli is known for a calm personality. That could help steady a clubhouse coming off a disappointing season. The Mariners still must determine whether that approach comes with enough force when preparation slips.

Joe Espada and Baldelli now appear to represent the most tangible developments in the search. Both have managed successful teams. Both have also been dismissed after those teams moved in the wrong direction.

That makes Baldelli a legitimate candidate, not an automatic solution. But after Friday’s confirmation, the Mariners’ interest in him can no longer be treated as another name drifting through the rumor mill.