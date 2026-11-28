Adrián Morejón is the left-hander we wanted the Mariners to add this offseason. Turns out we were just dreaming. The Toronto Blue Jays gave him five years and $115 million. At that price, we’re good. It’s not even our money and we know not to touch that one.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the deal, which sets a record for guaranteed money for a reliever. It averages $23 million a season for a pitcher who spent 2026 as San Diego’s setup man.That’s more than the $22.75 million Luis Castillo was due to make in 2027 before the Mariners traded him to the White Sox in August. A deal at Toronto’s price would put Morejón at the top of Seattle’s pitching payroll on AAV. All for the guy we’d want pitching in front of Andrés Muñoz.

We can see why the Mariners would have liked Morejón. Jerry Dipoto said the club was looking for bullpen help, and MLB.com reported Seattle had already met face-to-face with multiple free-agent relievers. Morejón checks just about every box we’d have. He’s 27, he struck out 107 batters in 86 innings last season, and he finished with a 2.83 ERA.

The eighth inning is shorthand here. If Matt Brash could stay healthy, this probably wouldn’t even be much of a conversation. But given the Mariners’ bullpen situation, we’d likely want Jason Kanzler to use Morejón in critical junctures. Meaning he could be deployed in the 7th, 8th, or even cover both. And when Muñoz needs a night off, we’d feel pretty good about Morejón getting the last three outs himself. Toronto just paid a pitcher who can do all of that. We can appreciate the player and still think five years at $115 million is a heck of a commitment for Seattle to make.

The Mariners Have a Better Place to Spend Like the Blue Jays

Look, fans want the Mariners to open the checkbook and spend more money. It’s a roster that feels close to being real contenders. Take the kind of commitment Toronto just made and put it toward an everyday right-handed outfielder (a.k.a Seiya Suzuki). At $23 million a year, we’d like to see the guy’s name on the lineup card six nights a week.

Seattle finished 27th in the majors in OPS. That happened with Julio Rodríguez, Cal Raleigh and Josh Naylor already in the lineup. The Mariners have recognizable names in the middle of the order, and they still spent too many nights asking their pitchers to keep them in the game.

Maikel Garcia gives the Mariners an everyday third baseman and a chance to get better on both sides of the ball. There’s still room in the outfield for a right-handed hitter who can do serious damage. There has to be somebody else the opposing starter would rather pitch around. That’s where the Mariners should be willing to get uncomfortable when it comes down to dollars.

And there’s a reason we keep coming back to Muñoz. Seattle guaranteed him $7.5 million over four years in 2021, when he was coming back from Tommy John surgery, and secured three club options. The Mariners bet on what he could become before he had the track record to command a deal like Morejón’s. Now they have an established closer without having to pay the going rate for one in free agency. We’d like that advantage to show up somewhere else on the roster.

Jerry Dipoto Still Owes Jason Kanzler a Late-Inning Lefty

The Garcia trade sent José A. Ferrer to Kansas City, and Seattle was already looking for at least one high-leverage arm before the deal. James McArthur came back in the trade and gives Kanzler another right-hander to work with. We still want a lefty the manager can leave in when the opposing lineup turns over.

The Mariners can pay for a dependable late-inning arm on a shorter deal or trade for one with years of club control. Either way, the job is to give Kanzler somebody he’ll actually use when high-leverage without holding his breath.

Toronto made its choice. We’d have drawn the line well before five years and $115 million, too. Now let’s see if the Mariners can bring in an elite bat before December 1.