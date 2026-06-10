Ryan Bliss Is Bringing the Mariners Exactly What His Stat Line Could Not Explain

Don’t worry, pretty much everyone fell into the same trap. Ryan Bliss is a player who gets flattened by a stat sheet if we let it happen. His numbers at Triple-A Tacoma were not screaming for a promotion. He was recalled because J.P. Crawford went on the injured list, Colt Emerson was also shaken up, and the Mariners needed coverage.

On paper, that’s all many thought this was supposed to be. Bliss immediately reminded everyone why some players make more sense when you just watch how they play the game.

This is the Ryan Bliss experience. It’s not always shiny, but it pops. He plays like someone who can spot the loose boards before the whole thing gives out. In only two games, he’s had clutch moments on both sides of the ball.

Ryan Bliss Is Proving His Value Lives Between the Lines

The Mariners have enough players whose value can be debated through numbers. Bliss isn’t really that kind of conversation. It was low hanging fruit to look at his line in Tacoma. And if we sat on that, we missed the point completely.

He contributed a sacrifice fly in the series opener, which contributed to a 6-3 victory. But the bigger story is what he’s done defensively.

In the June 8 win, Julio Rodríguez started a huge 8-4 double play from center field, and Bliss had to finish it with a quick tag at second base. The following night, when Seattle was trying to survive late, Bliss was in the middle of it again. With the game tied and the Mariners trying to force extra innings, he fielded a ground ball up the middle that turned into a race to second base, which he won by just enough to get the force out and keep the Orioles from stealing the game.

Then he showed up again in the 10th. After Randy Arozarena gave Seattle the lead with a two-run homer, Bliss went charging into shallow right field and made a full-extension diving catch that the Mariners had no choice but to throw into a quick highlight package. It deserved the replay treatment.

That’s the point with Bliss. Dominating the box score isn't exactly his game. It’s the athleticism, the baseball IQ, and most importantly, it’s team-first mentality.

The Mariners won those games by thin margins. Bliss was one of the reasons those margins held. You’d still want more production out of the batter’s box. 1 for 8 with 3 K’s isn’t exactly the small sample you’d like. But let’s be honest, his performance in these first two games are pretty much exactly what you’d want from a depth option.