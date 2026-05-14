Mariners’ Victor Robles Update Could Put A Bad Veteran Fit On The Clock

There is a very simple way to look at Victor Robles’ rehab assignment, and it is probably the fairest one. It’s about what his return forces the Mariners to admit. Seattle can dress this up a few different ways if it wants. Rob Refsnyder is a respected veteran. He has a real track record against left-handed pitching. His deal with the Mariners represented a real commitment to a specific idea: add a veteran right-handed bat who could lengthen the lineup, help against lefties, and give Dan Wilson a cleaner matchup option off the bench.

The problem is that the fit looks rough. Refsnyder entered mid-May hitting .132 with a .213 on-base percentage, a .245 slugging percentage and a .458 OPS in 53 at-bats. He has two home runs, four RBI and sixteen strikeouts.

The Mariners need Refsnyder to make sense and the role to be obvious. Instead, we are already at the part of the season where every Refsnyder plate appearance starts to feel like an audition to stay on the roster for another game.

Victor Robles has been working back from a right pectoral strain that sent him to the injured list in early April, and his rehab assignment brings the next roster squeeze closer. When he went down, Seattle selected Connor Joe from Triple-A Tacoma, which only made the outfield and bench picture more crowded.

Robles is not returning as a spotless solution, either. He played only five games before the injury and hit .231 with one RBI and a stolen base. He also missed most of the previous season with a dislocated shoulder, so this is not exactly a player returning from a long run of uninterrupted reliability. But he doesn’t have to be perfect to put Refsnyder on the clock.

Victor Robles’ Return Could Force Mariners to Reconsider Rob Refsnyder’s Role

Refsnyder’s job description is narrow. He is here to hit. More specifically, he is here to be useful as a right-handed bat in the right matchup. If he is not doing that, the rest of the argument gets pretty thin. He is not on the roster because of premium defense, though he has made some big plays in the outfield. But Robles can at least make a broader case.

Even if his bat remains a question, he gives Seattle speed, defense, outfield flexibility and late-game utility. That stuff matters more when the Mariners already have everyday outfield answers above him.

So if Robles returns and Luke Raley continues looking like one of the lineup’s more dangerous bats, the question gets uncomfortable quickly: where exactly does Refsnyder fit?

Refsnyder’s 2025 season with Boston gives Seattle a reason to hesitate. His broader production with the Red Sox gave the Mariners a reason to believe there was something real here when they signed him. He had hit .276 with an .804 OPS since 2022 with Boston when announcing the deal.

If Robles is healthy enough to return, the Mariners may have to decide whether they value his athletic, multi-use profile more than Refsnyder’s theoretical offensive value. His contract is not small for a bench piece, but it’s also a one-year deal. There is no long-term development cost.

It’s just a veteran bat who was supposed to solve a specific problem. And so far, he has not solved it.