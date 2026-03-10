Randy Arozarena Has Strong Words for Cal Raleigh After WBC Handshake Snub

Cal Raleigh and Randy Arozarena will once again be teammates when they make their way back to Seattle Mariners camp after the World Baseball Classic wraps up. But the pair were decidedly not on the same side on Monday night as the United States and Mexico squared off with pole position in Pool B on the line.

Team USA was able to emerge with a 5-3 victory. Raleigh and Arozarena appear to have emerged with some bad blood.

MORE WBC: Why Randy Arozarena Is Playing for Mexico

It all started when Arozarena, for a second straight WBC, attempted to shake the hand of an American catcher while stepping into the batter's box for the first time. Raleigh, much like Will Smith did three years ago, wasn't having any of the gesture and snubbed his Seattle teammate.

Cal Raleigh refuses to shake hands with his Mariners teammate Randy Arozarena pic.twitter.com/YpTxhHmH9P — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 10, 2026

This is the second time we've seen such an incident at this year's tournament. Australia and Czechia got things started on an awkward foot on the first day of action. After that snubbed handshake, Australia catcher Robbie Perkins explained it wasn't personal, it was just business. One possible reason at play in these types of deals is a catcher's disinterest in getting pine tar or another sticky substance all over their throwing hand.

Raleigh did not weigh in on the moment during post-game interviews. The same cannot be said for Arozarena, who said plenty.

"How do you want me to respond to Cal Raleigh?" Arozarena said. "What do you want me to tell him?"

Here I translated it in case it helps. Yes he definitely seems serious pic.twitter.com/9RydYdt5mu — Glenn (coughdrop.bsky.social) (@glennrolon) March 10, 2026

"I'd like to tell him in four languages, that's what I'd like," Arozarena continued. "First I'll tell him in Spanish, look. All he has to do is thank God he has such wonderful parents, yeah? That his parents are very well-mannered. I got to see them two days ago at the hotel, and they went to say hi, they gave me a hug. Said they were very proud of me and happy to see me again.

"The other thing I want to say to him, I'll tell it to him Cuban-style. What he needs to do is go f--- himself. Mexican-style: he can go f--- himself. And in English, I'm gonna say it to him in English. That 'good to see you' he gave me? He can shove it up his a--."

It's entirely possible that Arozarena is less than 100% serious here. Based on the thoroughness of his comments and body language, it's also quite possible he's not joking around at all. Or only joking around a little bit.

There's no need to get out the ol' jump to conclusions mat and forecast a big fracture in the Mariners’ clubhouse over this. But it certainly seems unusual. Mexico and Team USA could have another meeting with elimination on the line and this little dust-up is only going to add to the intensity.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated