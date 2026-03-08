Mariners’ WBC Standouts Keep Giving Fans Exciting Reasons To Dream

The funny thing about the World Baseball Classic is that it always starts as a nice little side watch and then, before you know it, Mariners fans are sitting there convincing themselves they just saw a preview of something much bigger. And this time, that instinct does not feel all that crazy.

The Mariners keep finding ways to sneak into the middle of the WBC story, and this time it was not only the big names carrying the flag. Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodríguez, and Andrés Muñoz have already done their part, but now the supporting cast is starting to make some noise too. Dom Canzone gave Team Italy the loudest box score of the bunch, going 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBI in an 8-0 thrashing of Brazil.

Josh Naylor did his usual routine for Canada, which is basically just show up and make something happen, finishing 2-for-4 with an RBI. Then Michael Arroyo jumped in from Colombia’s side, going 2-for-3 with an RBI out of the leadoff spot and giving the whole thing a fun little in-house twist opposite Naylor in Canada’s 8-2 win.

That is a pretty nice little Mariners roll call.

Dom Canzone, Josh Naylor, And Michael Arroyo Give Mariners Fresh WBC Buzz

Canzone’s probably the one who jumps out first, because this is exactly the kind of version of him the Mariners would love to keep seeing in 2026. Last year already felt like a legit step forward. After a 2024 season that got wrecked by injuries, he came back and hit .300 with an .840 OPS in 82 games, giving Seattle real value as a platoon bat and looking a whole lot more dangerous against righties. So when he goes out in WBC play and drops a four-RBI game on somebody, it does not really feel random. It feels like more of the same.

And that is really the point with Canzone. The Mariners do not need him to turn into some massive surprise star. They just need him to keep being exactly the kind of nuisance he started becoming in that role. A healthy Canzone with some confidence, hunting righties and cashing in on mistakes, changes this lineup more than people always want to admit. Seattle has spent way too much time talking itself into offense on paper. Canzone at least started giving them some actual offense on the field.

Then you get to Naylor, who already feels like one of those players Mariners fans are going to get attached to in a hurry. The longer he is around, the more that is probably going to happen. So seeing him stay productive in WBC play is not some revelation. It is more like a reminder. This is what he does. He competes, he produces, and he brings edge with him. The Mariners have had plenty of talented players over the years. They have not always had enough hitters who feel annoying to play against. Naylor absolutely qualifies.

Josh Naylor brings home another for Team Canada! #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/9vo8C2IMdK — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 7, 2026

Arroyo might be the most interesting piece of this whole thing, just because his WBC at-bats come with that little jolt only a real prospect can create. Every productive game makes it easier to start wondering whether the timeline is going to move quicker than expected. He is still just 21, but the bat keeps giving people reasons to pay attention. In 2025, across High-A and Double-A, he put up a .262/.401/.433 slash line with 17 home runs, 54 RBI, and 69 walks. That is a pretty loud way of saying this is a polished hitter with a real offensive identity.

Michael Arroyo gets Colombia on the board 🇨🇴 #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/kjA4YOEuIU — Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) March 7, 2026

Arroyo tied for the most home runs in the minors among teenagers in 2024, he has built a reputation for advanced zone control, and now the Mariners are shifting him to left field to open 2026. That positional move tells you exactly what Seattle thinks is going to carry him. The bat. Always the bat.

So when he gets a WBC stage and looks comfortable hitting leadoff for Colombia, it is easy to see why fans start dreaming a little harder. Just enough to start picturing what this could look like if the development keeps tracking the way it has.

The Mariners are not just getting nice international moments from random names. They are getting reminders from players who already matter to their present and future. That is a pretty good reason to pay attention.