Popular Former Mariners' Star Earns New Position with Major League Baseball
Former Seattle Mariners' star Nelson Cruz has a new and prominent role within Major League Baseball.
Per nationally-known baseball writer Dan Connolly on social media:
Nelson Cruz named as a special consultant for MLB, working specifically with Latin American countries. What a great hire. One of the best people and most respected players of the past two decades. Loved covering him in 2014.
Per the release above, Cruz had this to say:
Cruz said: “I’m extremely happy to join Major League Baseball. Since I signed out of the Dominican Republic as a teenager, I’ve cared deeply about the issues affecting that country, and the game as a whole. I’m excited to work with the Commissioner’s Office and the opportunity to work with young players by sharing what I have learned since I signed in 1998.”
Cruz announced his retirement this past offseason and saw his career come to an end after belting 464 career homers. You have to wonder how much closer he could have gotten to 500 had the COVID season not been just 60 games.
All in all, he played 19 years with the Milwaukee Brewers, Baltimore Orioles, Texas Rangers, Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays, Minnesota Twins, Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres.
One of the most impactful free agent moves of the 2000s for Seattle, Cruz hit 163 homers over four seasons with the Mariners. Within that four-year period from 2015-2018, Cruz was a three-time All-Star who led the league in RBI during the 2017 season with 119.
He came back to Seattle on Opening Day this season, threw out the first pitch and signed a one-day contract to retire a Mariner.