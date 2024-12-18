Baseball America Gives Huge Praise to Seattle Mariners Top Prospect Felnin Celesten
At the major league-level, the Seattle Mariners are built on pitching. The M's were diligent and intentional about their desires to build a pitching powerhouse when they started rebuilding their minor league system several years ago. They took Logan Gilbert (2018), George Kirby (2019) and Emerson Hancock (2020) in the first round of successive drafts and also drafted Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo.
As a result, the farm system was, at one point, dominated by pitchers.
Now, the script has flipped. With the M's pitching in place, the organization has elected to start building out the position player side of things. Colt Emerson and Cole Young, both infielders, make up the top two prospects in the organization universally while Laz Montes, Harry Ford, Michael Arroyo and Felnin Celesten also draw rave reviews.
Baseball America put out their updated list of Top 10 Mariners prospects on Monday and had extremely high praise for Celesten in particular, who they put at No. 5.
The sky is the limit for Celesten. He’s still far away, with just 32 career games under his belt, but it would be foolish to put any sort of ceiling on him. He will look to make his full-season debut in 2025 and show off the tools and skills of a middle-of-the-order bat who runs and plays above-average defense at shortstop.
Celesten dealt with injuries in 2024, but still found a way to hit .352 in limited action. At just the age of 19, he might be the M's best position prospect yet.
