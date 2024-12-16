Colt Emerson Named Top Prospect in Seattle Mariners System By Baseball America
Seattle Mariners infielder Colt Emerson was named the top prospect in the organization on Monday, per new rankings from Baseball America.
Emerson, 19, was the team's first-round draft pick in 2023. Though he battled injury this past season, he hit .263 across three different levels with a .393 on-base percentage. An excellent contact hitter, he hit 17 doubles, finishing the year at High-A Everett. Emerson tore up the Arizona Fall League as well, really making himself a known commodity throughout the baseball world at large.
Interestingly enough, Baseball America thinks that Emerson will end up as the team's third baseman of the future.
Emerson projects to be an impact bat with a plus hit tool and zone control, along with average power and an average glove at the hot corner. He plays like someone who is mature beyond his years, and he could reach the major leagues in a hurry as one of the younger debutants.
However, it remains to be seen if Emerson will ever make it to Seattle. Given his prospect pedigree, he'll continue to be a sought-after trade commodity from other teams. As the Mariners operate in a budget-conscious way at the major league-level, the only way for them to get impact talent might be through trading from the farm system.
The Mariners have several infielders in the Top 10 from Baseball America, including Michael Arroyo, Cole Young and Tyler Locklear.
The Mariners have a well-regarded farm system that is currently more position player heavy, as opposed to year's past, when it was dominated by pitching.
