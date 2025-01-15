Seattle Mariners Farm System Seems to Take Hit in Latest Baseball Prospectus Rankings
On Tuesday, Baseball Prospectus released its Top 101 prospects heading into the 2025 season. The Seattle Mariners had six players in the Top 101, but the outlet seems to generally think less of the M's system than other outlets have in the recent past.
For instance, at the end of 2024, Baseball America gave the Mariners eight players in their Top 100. That included Colt Emerson (11), Laz Montes (41), Cole Young (50), Jonny Farmelo (68), Harry Ford (69), Logan Evans (90), Michael Arroyo (95), and Felnin Celesten (97).
The Baseball Prospectus rankings have Emerson down at 32, Montes at 53, Young at 54, and then Arroyo at 95 and Farmelo at 98. Ford, Evans, and Celesten aren't in the Top 101 while switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cjintje debuts at No. 91.
Now, these are just two outlets, and both Baseball America and MLB.com need to release their new official rankings in the near future, so we'll see where things line up once all three are out. However, the simple fact is this: The Mariners need their farm system to be good. They tout themselves as a "draft, develop and trade" team. The M's simply are not going to spend at the top of the food chain in free agency, so the farm system is their best asset.
Seeing players drop down is not something the organization can really afford. They need these players to matriculate to the big leagues and be contributors, or be good enough to deal for contributors.
We'll see what the other outlets say in the near future.
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.