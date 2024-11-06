Seattle Mariners Top Prospect Gets Shut Down Because of Injury in Arizona Fall League
On Tuesday, it was reported that Seattle Mariners infielder and top prospect Colt Emerson has been shut down from the Arizona Fall League as a result of a slight hamstring injury.
Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com had the information on social media:
Top #Mariners prospect Colt Emerson's @MLBazFallLeague has come to an end. The SS hasn't played since he left game on 10/29. Minor hammy issue; M's rightfully being cautious at this point in the calendar. Finished AFL with .972 OPS in 54 ABs.
It's disappointing end to a great Arizona Fall League season for Emerson, who showed to be one of the best prospects in the developmental league. He was named the Hitter of the Week for the league in its first week, going 11-for-20 in that stretch.
It was announced back in September that Emerson was invited to join the AFL, a haven for some of baseball's top prospects. His inclusion made sense, given that he was limited to just 70 games this year because of injury. He was one of seven Mariners farmhands originally slated to play in the league, but Cole Young was pulled with injury early on.
Emerson is the No. 27 prospect in all of baseball, per MLB.com rankings. He was a first-round pick in 2023 and is projected to reach the M's in 2026. It will be interesting to see how the Mariners handle him moving forward. While he'd likely be ticketed for some combination of High-A and Double-A in 2025, the M's could also use him in a trade for a major league hitter this offseason.
Emerson hit .263 across Low-A and High-A this year with four homers and 37 RBI. He posted a .393 on-base percentage and is known for his ability to get on base. He also played an excellent defensive shortstop in the AFL.
