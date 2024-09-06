San Diego Padres Rookie Ties Seattle Mariners Legend in Baseball History

Most single season home runs hit as a centre fielder at 21 or younger:

31- Andruw Jones (1997)

28- Julio Rodriguez (2022)

24- Ronald Acuna Jr. (2019)

23- Mike Trout (2012)

22- @Padres Jackson Merrill (2024)

22- Cesar Cedeno (1972)

22- Ken Griffey Jr. (1991)

21- Griffey Jr. (1990) pic.twitter.com/NQ1b25009i