San Diego Padres Rookie Ties Seattle Mariners Legend in Baseball History
Most Seattle Mariners fans who were around for the 1990s can remember the phenomenom that was Ken Griffey Jr.
From helping lead the Mariners to their first playoff appearances ever, to being one of the players in the lineup for the first game at T-Mobile Park, to playing out the prime years of what would eventually be a Hall of Fame career — Griffey Jr. is arguably the most important figure in Seattle sports history.
Griffey Jr. is regarded as one of the best baseball players ever. So when a player does something that puts him in the same breath as him, it's impressive.
Enter San Diego Padres rookie Jackson Merrill.
Merrill hit a three-run home run during a game against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. It was Merrill's 22nd home run of the year. According to StatsCentre, that homer tied Merrill with Griffey Jr. for the fifth-most home runs in a single season by a center fielder aged 21 years-old or younger.
Merrill has been one of the best rookies in the league since making his debut on March 20.
Merrill is hitting .294 this season with his 22 aforementioned home runs, 84 RBIs and has stolen 16 bases. He also boasts an .828 OPS.
Merrill has helped lead the Padres to the top spot in the National League Wild Card standings. His caliber of play has helped made the NL Rookie of the Year a two-man race between him and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes.
Seattle will always have the Griffey Jr. years to look back on fondly. And it looks like Merrill is putting together the first of many memorable years for San Diego fans.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS PUT UP SEASON-HIGH IN RUNS AGAINST ATHLETICS: The Seattle Mariners broke a four-game losing streak and put up a season-high in runs in a 16-3 win against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday. CLICK HERE
ATHLETICS WALK-OFF MARINERS FOR SECOND STRAIGHT GAME: The Seattle Mariners lost 3-2 to the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday; It was Seattle's fourth-consecutive loss — all by one run. CLICK HERE
RALEY PROVING HIS WORTH FOR SEATTLE: Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh could join Hall of Famer Gary Carter in a very exclusive category. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady