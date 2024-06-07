Bryan Woo Makes Team, League History with Gem on Thursday Afternoon
The Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics on Thursday afternoon to win yet another series. The 3-0 victory propelled the M's to 36-28 on the season and helps them keep a 5.0 game lead over the Texas Rangers in the American League West.
Mitch Garver got hot offensively in the win with a home run and an RBI single, but once again, the pitching of Bryan Woo helped carry the team.
Woo went 6.0 scoreless innings, surrendering just two hits. He walked none and struck out six. Woo is now 3-0 since coming off the injured list and owns a pristine a 1.07 ERA.
With the performance, Woo also put himself in unbelievable spots in both team, and league, history.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
Bryan Woo is the 2nd pitcher in @MLB history with a sub-1.20 ERA and 12.0+ strikeout-to-walk ratio thru his first 6 starts of a season, joining Cliff Lee-CLE in 2008.
And this one:
Lowest ERA over first 6 starts of a season, @Mariners history:
1.07 -- BRYAN WOO (2024)
1.21 -- Randy Johnson (1995)
1.29 -- Erik Hanson (1993)
1.36 -- Logan Gilbert (2022)
1.43 -- James Paxton (2017)
For Woo to be above Randy Johnson on a list, and for Felix Hernandez to not even be on that list, shows you just how dominant Woo has been through his first six starts this year.
He's got a 0.53 WHIP and has struck out 24 batters in 33.2 innings.
The Mariners will send another youngster, Bryce Miller, to the mound on Friday night when they take on the Kansas City Royals at 6:05 p.m. PT.
