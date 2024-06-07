New York Sports Radio Caller Starts Wild Rumor About Mariners' Broadcaster
I bet this isn't how you planned to start your Friday morning, but here we are.
According to one New York City radio caller, Seattle Mariners' broadcaster Dave Sims is going to join the Yankees' Radio Network - eventually.
Per Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated on social media:
Amazing radio on WFAN right now. Caller who says he's a doctor to all the NY radio broadcasters claims Suzyn Waldman told him Dave Sims is the person who will eventually get the Yankees job replacing John Sterling.
Now, we have no way of knowing if any of this is actually true, and hearing from a caller on sports radio is sometimes as reliable as hearing from a random person on the street, but still, it's something to monitor.
What we do know are the following facts:
1) The Yankees Radio Network has an opening:
In the wake of John Sterling's retirement earlier this season, the network has been using multiple fill-ins. These fill-in assignments could be temporary, and could leave the door open for another long-term hire to come in, or perhaps one of the fill-ins could grab the job permanently.
2) The Yankees Radio Network is prestigious:
Again, we don't know if the Yankees Radio Network has interest in Sims, or if he has an interest in them, but we do know that being the radio voice of the Yankees comes with some prestige that would be hard for anyone to ignore.
3) Dave Sims is from the East Coast:
Sims comes from Philadelphia, and though he's been with the Mariners since 2007, there could always be an appeal in getting back near home. Sims does Big East basketball in the offseason, so he does spend time on the East Coast throughout the year. He also would be known to listeners through this work.
Again, we have no idea if any of this is true, but it bears watching.
The Mariners take on the Royals on Friday at 6:05 p.m. PT.
