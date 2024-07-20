Seattle Mariners City Connect Uniforms No Longer a Good Luck Charm
The Mariners lost 3-0 to the Houston Astros on Friday. The loss had much heavy impacts on the team's season. Houston pulled even with Seattle in American League West standings. It's the first time since May 11 the Mariners didn't have sole possession of the top spot in the AL West.
Less importantly (or more depending on how superstitious you are), Friday was the first loss the Mariners suffered while wearing their City Connect uniforms. Seattle was 8-0 going into Friday's game.
The uniforms are slated for Friday home games and have provided some good moments for the Mariners this season. Cal Raleigh hit a walk-off against the Minnesota Twins on June 29 wearing them, and Seattle kicked off a three-game sweep against the Texas Rangers on June 14 while donning the blue and yellow garments.
Seattle will continue to wear the uniforms regardless.
Seattle mustered just four hits on Friday (two of them came from Victor Robles) and left the bases loaded for the fifth time in three games.
The Mariners will next play in their City Connect uniforms on Aug. 2 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS MANAGER EXPLAINS PITCHING PLAN: Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais on Friday explained his decision to start Bryan Woo in Sunday's game against the Houston Astros and hold Logan Gilbert for the Los Angeles Angels series. CLICK HERE
ASTROS SHUT DOWN MARINERS: The Houston Astros pulled even with the Seattle Mariners in the American League West with a 3-0 shutout on Friday at T-Mobile Park. CLICK HERE
MARINERS REINSTATE KEY RELIEVER: The Seattle Mariners reinstated relief pitcher Gabe Speier from the 15-day injured list on Friday and designated reliever Mike Baumann for assignment in a corresponding roster move. CLICK HERE
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady