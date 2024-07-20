Seattle Mariners Reinstate Key Reliever From Injured List
The Seattle Mariners' bullpen has been working their way towards healthy for the last couple weeks and they got some more good news on Friday.
The Mariners reinstated reliever Gabe Speier from the 15-day injured list before their game against the Houston Astros and designated reliever Mike Baumann for assignment in a corresponding roster move.
Speier has missed more than a month and a half of action with a left rotator cuff strain that landed him on the IL on May 30.
Speier had a rehab assignment with Seattle's Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on July 12 and with the team's rookie league ACL Mariners three days later.
Speier this season has a 6.06 ERA in 22 appearances with 22 strikeouts in 16.1 innings pitched.
Speier originally joined the Mariners on Nov. 9, 2022, after the team claimed him off waivers from the Kansas City Royals.
Last season was arguably the best season of Speier's career. He had a 3.79 ERA in and 64 strikeouts in 54.2 innings pitched.
In addition to Speier, Seattle activated Gregory Santos from the IL on July 8. Santos has made two appearances for the team since and has looked good in both of them.
Speier is rejoining a bullpen that also includes 2024 All-Star Andres Munoz.
Speier's return will also help out a bullpen that recently went through another ailment. Ryne Stanek left a game against the Los Angeles Angels with back spasms. But manager Scott Servais said that he expects him to be fine.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS RELEASE PITCHING PLAN: The Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros released their probable pitchers for their upcoming series for the top spot in the American League West. CLICK HERE
MARINERS' ACE TALKS ABOUT TOP PITCH: Seattle Mariners All-Star pitcher Logan Gilbert explained his process for his splitter, which has become of the deadliest pitches in the league. CLICK HERE
MARINERS PITCHING STAFF ONE OF THE ONLY TO DO THIS:T he Seattle Mariners are one of two teams in the major leagues to go into the All-Star break with three pitchers having 10 or more quality starts. CLICK HERE
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady