Seattle Mariners Minor League Affiliate Takes Game 1 of Playoff Series
The Modesto Nuts, the Low-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, took Game 1 of the California League playoffs on Tuesday night, beating the San Jose Giants 4-2.
Game 2 of the playoffs is Thursday. If it's necessary, Game 3 would be in Modesto on Friday night. The winner of this series plays the winner of the Visalia and Lake Elsinore series.
Several top M's prospects started their seasons with Modesto, like Colt Emerson, Laz Montes and Jonny Farmelo. Emerson and Montes moved up to High-A Everett and Farmelo was lost for the season with a torn ACL.
There are still some Top 30 prospects on the Nuts roster, including catcher and 2024 draft pick Josh Caron. Tai Peete, the organization's No. 11 prospect (per MLB Pipline) is also with Modesto.
He was the No. 30 overall draft pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of the Georgia high school ranks. Here's a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
With a 6-foot-2, 193-pound frame, Peete has the look of a small forward or wide receiver and probably could’ve pursued a path in either sport. He has an electric left-handed swing that taps into tape-measure power, evidenced by grand slams in consecutive innings at Low-A Modesto last August, which were also the first two homers of his pro career. He also runs extremely well and has decent range, which keeps his options open at shortstop, third base and center field and makes him a potential premium player should he fully realize his potential.
At the big-league level, the M's will play the Padres on Wednesday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the M's getting back into the playoff race, the need to bring back Edgar Martinez in 2025 and the decision to bring Jerry Dipoto back. Furthermore, we talk with Teren Kowatsch, who spent the day with top prospects Laz Montes, Colt Emerson and Michael Arroyo recently. CLICK HERE:
GOOD FOR FLEX: Former Seattle Mariners pitcher Chris Flexen finally saw this brutally historic streak end as a member of the White Sox. CLICK HERE:
GET ROCK'D: Kumar Rocker, one of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball, will make his major league debut this week against the M's. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: