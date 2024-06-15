Luis Castillo and Logan Gilbert Are the Only Duo in Baseball to Accomplish This Feat in 2024
The Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers on Friday night 3-2 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. It was a huge win for the M's, who moved back to a season-high 10 games over .500 at 41-31. They also picked up another game on Texas in the standings, moving to 6.5 games ahead of the reigning champions in the American League West.
The win on Friday was punctuated by another excellent pitching performance from Luis Castillo. The righty allowed two runs in the first inning but allowed nothing more after that, finishing with 6.0 innings pitched and just four hits allowed. He walked one and struck out seven in moving his record to 6-7 and his ERA to 3.32.
In fact, with the quality start, he helped position himself at the top of an impressive leaderboard (with teammate Logan Gilbert).
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
The @Mariners starting rotation has 44 quality starts this season, most in @MLB.
Logan Gilbert (11 QS) & Luis Castillo (10 QS) are the ONLY duo in the Majors with 21+ combined quality starts.
Given that the M's have a generally hard time scoring runs, they've been forced to rely on the strength of their pitching and thus far, that hasn't disappointed.
Since arriving in 2022 via a trade from the Cincinnati Reds, Castillo has proven himself to be one of the best pitchers in the American League. He was an All-Star in 2023 and has now struck out 92 batters in 89.1 innings in 2024.
The Mariners will play the Rangers again on Saturday afternoon at 4:15 p.m. PT.
