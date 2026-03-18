Mark DeRosa Explains Why Mason Miller Didn't Pitch in WBC Final vs. Venezuela

Venezuela scored a go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning that ultimately decided their 3–2 victory in the World Baseball Classic final against Team USA on Tuesday evening.

After the game, Team USA manager Mark DeRosa was asked about his decision to put Red Sox right-hander Garrett Whitlock on the mound in the ninth inning rather than turning to flamethrowing closer Mason Miller.

DeRosa told reporters that he was honoring the Padres by not using Miller in a non-save situation, noting that had the U.S. taken a lead in the bottom of the eighth, it would’ve been Miller entering the game in the top of the ninth.

“Honoring the Padres,” said DeRosa, via Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY. “Had we taken the lead, he was coming in, but I wasn’t going to bring him into a tie game.”

Miller threw 22 pitches against the Dominican Republic while earning a save for Team USA on Sunday night. On just two days rest and still only in March, DeRosa didn’t feel comfortable bringing Miller into the game and risking potential injury. It’s worth noting that Whitlock also pitched against the Dominican Republic on Sunday, throwing 16 pitches in a scoreless eighth inning.

Prior to the game, DeRosa had told reporters that Miller was available to pitch, though he admitted that he’d prefer to avoid using him. Opting for Whitlock instead in a 2–2 game in the ninth inning didn’t work out in his favor. Whitlock surrendered a walk and then gave up the go-ahead run on an RBI double from Eugenio Suárez. He was removed after just 1/3 innings and Tyler Rogers entered the game to get the final two outs of the ninth frame.

Mason Miller World Baseball Classic stats

Miller was dominant when called upon at the World Baseball Classic. In total, he made four appearances on the mound for Team USA and recorded 10 strikeouts across four scoreless innings while logging two saves. He pitched against Brazil, Italy, Canada and the Dominican Republic en route to the title game, and his famous fastball already looked in mid-season form.

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