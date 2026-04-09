Marlins Broadcasters Seem Disturbed By Reliever Tyler Phillips

The Marlins beat the Reds on Wednesday to move to 7-5 on the season. Miami is one of three National League East teams above .500 right now, which is notable because there are only three American League teams above .500 this morning.

The Marlins used four arms out of the bullpen in their latest victory with Ryan Gusto, Andrew Nardi, Lake Bachar and Michael Peterson giving up just one hit in four innings of scoreless baseball. One pitcher who did not enter the game but still managed to make an impression was Tyler Phillips. Despite the fact that he did not pitch, he still managed to disturb the home announcers.

"There is Tyler Phillips," said announcer Kyle Sielaff. "This is before the game. He’s got some real issues. What is wrong with him? And then on the homer, look at him."

That's when the broadcast showed a statuesque Phillips standing in the bullpen with his hands raised, waiting for a home run to land.

Tyler Phillips raises his arms before anyone else even begins to react to a home run. | r/basbal

"He’s nuts, but you need that in the bullpen," continued Sielaff. “He’s away from his teammates. He can’t do any harm to them and he’s out there with his friends in the bullpen."

Phillips has pitched 5.2 innings in three appearances this season. He's given up two hits and zero runs, walked three and struck out six.

And he's just building on his reputation as a relief pitching oddball by doing stuff like staring at the camera like a flame-throwing Dillon Brooks.

You may remember Phillips from last season when he gave an exceptionally awkward postgame interview where he revealed that he was pissed off because he doesn't like hitters. Asked how he cooled down after a win, he simply said, "I never cool down."

MARLINS WIN!



Miami beat Toronto 5-3 on Sunday afternoon. Tyler Phillips collected his 2nd save of the season after throwing 32 pitches yesterday.



Phillips was locked in with @SStrom_ after the victory. pic.twitter.com/OyqvawsCKu — Marlins Radio Network (@MarlinsRadio) August 24, 2025

Phillips first gained notoriety by slapping himself in the face as he exited the bullpen for his relief appearances. Asked to explain that, he said, "I'm just a little crazy. Those guys in the box with the stick in their hand? I don't like 'em. It triggers a little fight or flight and it pisses me off immediately. So I go out there and I'm seeing red and it brings the wild animal out of me."

I found out why Tyler Phillips smacks himself in the face before each relief appearance pic.twitter.com/mSvZMVVcNl — jeremy taché (@jeremytache) August 23, 2025

Phillips, 28, was originally selected by the Rangers in '15 amateur draft. The Phillies claimed him off waivers in '24 and he started seven games for the team that season and even threw a complete game shutout.

Last year for the Marlins he started just one, but appeared in 53 games out of the bullpen and earned four saves. He was clearly meant to be a menacing figure in the bullpen. Whether you're an opposing hitter or an announcer.

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