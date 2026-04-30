Marlins Win Series vs. Dodgers Thanks to a Really Bad Shohei Ohtani Baserunning Blunder

The Marlins beat the Dodgers 3-2 on Wednesday to win their first series in Los Angeles since 2018. It was so long ago that Shohei Ohtani was a rookie on the Angels at the time. Fittingly, Ohtani looked like a rookie when he got doubled off first base in the bottom of the ninth.

The Dodgers had the bases loaded with one out when Freddie Freeman hit the ball to second baseman Xavier Edwards. Edwards immediately ran towards Ohtani, who froze in his tracks before heading back towards first. Edwards caught Ohtani as he tried to spin and head to second. Edwards then stepped on first to complete the double play.

WHAT A WILD DOUBLE PLAY!



The @Marlins win the game AND the series 🤯 pic.twitter.com/UNkM2FKCj3 — MLB (@MLB) April 29, 2026

The Dodgers challenged the call, but the replay clearly showed Edwards had made the proper play to end the game. This was exactly what Jazz Chisholm was supposed to do when he failed to record any outs in the same situation a few weeks before. You may recall that Chisholm admitted after the game that he didn't know the rule.

So what a wonderful moment for the Marlins. Not only did they win their first series in L.A. in a long time, they did it with the lowest payroll in baseball. Their $77 million in salaries this season is about a quarter of what the Dodgers are spending.

The Dodgers are in a bit of a slump right now, having lost seven of their last 12 games, but remain in first place in the NL West. Meanwhile, the Marlins are in second place in the NL East, ahead of the Nationals, Phillies and Mets.

The Mets, of course, own the highest payroll in baseball and are currently 10-20 and in last place in the NL East. The Phillies, who have the sixth-highest payroll in MLB are a half-game ahead of them at 10-19. Those are the two worst records in all of baseball right now.

The Braves currently have the best record in the NL East and all of MLB at 22-9 while paying the fourth most this season. They'll visit the Dodgers next weekend in a series that will feature a half-billion dollars in salaries. Coincidentally the Marlins will play the Nationals that weekend in a matchup of two of the only six teams in baseball with payrolls under nine figures.

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