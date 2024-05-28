Marlins To Promote Pair of Top Pitching Prospects to High-A
The Miami Marlins have built their most successful teams on starting pitching.
For a rather new organization to Major League Baseball, Miami’s had some of baseball’s best pitchers come through town, including Dontrelle Willis, Jose Fernandez, A.J. Burnett, and Josh Beckett.
And even the current roster has some fantastic pitchers that have put together marvelous seasons, including Sandy Alcantara’s Cy Young season of 2022. The Marlins hurler went 14-9 with a 2.258 ERA and threw six complete games (including a shutout) while leading the league in innings pitched (228.2) and batters faced (886).
The Marlins are hoping that they have those next great pitchers in their farm system, and they’re already hard at work moving them around the organization. Per multiple reports, the team is promoting top pitching prospects Noble Meyer and Thomas White to High-A Beloit.
The organization’s top right-handed (Meyer) and left-handed (White) pitching prospects, the duo have combined for sixty-eight innings for Single-A Jupiter with low ERAs and high strikeouts.
Meyer, the team’s 1st round pick (#10 overall) in last summer’s MLB Draft, is 2-2 with a 2.65 ERA and forty-three strikeouts. While his walks are higher than you’d ideally like at twenty-three (6.1 BB/9), he’s shown plenty of swing and miss stuff that needs to be tested against better-quality hitters.
White, who was taken with pick #35 in last year’s first round, has a slightly higher ERA but better walk numbers, putting up a 1-1 record and 3.18 ERA while walking only seventeen (4.5 BB/9) in the same number of innings, thirty-four, as Meyer.
Meyer and White are the 1st and 3rd-ranked prospects in Miami’s system and, along with Triple-A Jacksonville’s Max Meyer, represent what could be the next great wave of Marlins starting pitching. The duo will join other rated pitching prospects Karson Milbrandt (#7) and Jacob Miller (#15) in Beloit.