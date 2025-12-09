Marlins Announce Change With Opening Day Schedule

We are in the middle of the Winter Meetings in Orlando, but it is never too early to start thinking about Opening Day in March.

This offseason, there is a different feeling around the Miami Marlins after they overachieved in Clayton McCullough’s first season as manager. Predicted to lose close to 100 games again, the Marlins hung around in the National League Wild Card race. Miami finished four games behind the Cincinnati Reds for the final playoff spot.

The Marlins are entering a very interesting offseason in terms of roster building, and what do they do with their starting rotation, with multiple teams interested in some of their arms? While all of those questions need to be answered, Miami announced on Tuesday that its season-opener at home against the Colorado Rockies has been pushed back one day.

Miami Announces 2026 Opening Day Pushed Back One Day

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami will open the 2026 season at home at LoanDepot Park against the Rockies on March 27, instead of the 26th, at 7:10 p.m. March 27 was supposed to be an off-day for both teams, but instead, they will have the 26th off and play their three-game season-opening series in consecutive days.

This will be the fourth year in a row that the Marlins begin the season at home, and after the Rockies come in, the Chicago White Sox will come in for a three-game series, which gives Miami a tremendous opportunity to start the season strong in their first six games.

As far as what the Marlins roster will look like, that remains to be seen. They had several younger players step up and have breakout seasons in 2025, including Kyle Stowers. They have some needs in free agency, a power-hitting corner infielder, and additions to the bullpen, but they have been quiet so far this winter. They want to spend more money, and we'll see just how much they do and how they do it.

All eyes will, however, be on their starting pitchers and which ones they trade, if any. Sandy Alcantara, Edward Cabrera, and Ryan Weathers are all reportedly generating interest. If Alcantara or Cabrera are moved, they could bring back the biggest return for the Marlins, but holding onto them and running it back for a team that is looking to compete in 2026 is also a decision they can make. If it doesn't work out, then they can trade some of their pitchers at the trade deadline.

