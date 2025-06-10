Marlins-Yankees Trade Idea Sends Rising Strikeout Artist to New York
The Miami Marlins will probably be shipping off some of their top players at the MLB trade deadline, and while there seems to be a good chance that Sandy Alcantara actually stays put, the Marlins have some other pitchers they could jettison, and the New York Yankees could comprise a perfect destination.
One Marlins pitcher that could potentially be on the move is Edward Cabrera, who has been on quite the tear as of late and has lowered his ERA to 3.99 after being at 7.23 back in late April.
Cabrera has registered 53 strikeouts over 49.2 innings of work, but the key is that his walk rate is down considerably this year. He is issuing 3.8 free passes per nine innings in 2025, compared to a career average of 4.9 BB/9.
Of course, Cabrera's control is still not top notch, but the fact that he is reining it in just a bit is great news and makes him a very attractive trade option for a team like the Yankees, who could absolutely use some depth in their starting rotation. Is Cabrera a Cy Young contender? No, but he has filthy stuff and could finally be coming into his own.
New York is already without Gerrit Cole this season, and Luis Gil is working his way back from injury himself. Max Fried and Carlos Rodon have been brilliant, but Clarke Schmidt's inconsistency is well documented, and who knows how much longer Ryan Yarbrough — who was shelled for eight runs in a recent loss to the Boston Red Sox — will hold up?
The Yankees are unquestionably World Series contenders this season, especially in an American League that isn't particularly strong. They will almost certainly be active between now and July 31, and while acquiring a third baseman may be a bigger priority, you can never have too much pitching.
Remember: the Marlins and Yanks hooked up on a deadline deal last summer, with Miami sending Jazz Chisholm to the Bronx in a deal that brought catcher Agustin Ramirez to South Beach. There is no reason why the two sides can't come together for another trade in tehe coming weeks.
Cabrera is averaging 10 strikeouts per nine innings since entering the big leagues in 2021, and he is a former top prospect for a reason. Additionally, the 27-year-old remains under team control through 2028, so the Yankees would be able to have a talented, affordable arm in tow for quite some time.
Miami will probably ask for quite a bit from New York — or any team — in exchange for Cabrera, but with pitching always at a premium, some club may be willing to meet the Marlins' price for the 6-foot-5 flamethrower. Is it the Yankees?