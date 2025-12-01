Yankees Could Be Perfect Landing Spot for Marlins Star Pitcher

When it comes to the Miami Marlins' top two pitchers this offseason, Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera, will either of them find a new home for 2026? Those two names have been linked to potential trades this offseason, but it's not a guarantee that either will be moved before Opening Day in March.

Both are going to draw a lot of interest, and if either is moved, the return could be a big one for the Marlins. A lot of the contenders are going to be interested in both, and a former MLB executive, Jim Bowden, went on SiriusXM and thinks that the New York Yankees could make a big move and land Alcantara. If they do, the return for Miami could be a big one.

Jim Bowden Thinks Yankees Could Land Sandy Alcantara in Trade This Offseason

The Yankees have a rotation that is a good one with Gerrit Cole, Cam Schlittler, Max Fried, and Carlos Rodón in it, but there are questions as to whether or not they will all be healthy enough to begin the season. That's where Alcantara comes into play.

“I also think Sandy Alcantara of the Marlins has a legitimate shot of getting traded to the New York Yankees. I know they’ve had a lot of discussions; I think if the Yankees decided they would give up Spencer Jones—think of this for a minute—they could sign Kyle Tucker in free agency and then trade Spencer Jones for Alcantara,'' Bowden said on SiriusXM.

Miami trading Alcantara or Cabrera is not a given, and it wouldn't be surprising that both are back to lead Clayton McCullough's rotation on Opening Day. However, if the Yankees call and Spencer Jones is part of a potential package, then the Marlins should listen.

Jones is New York's No. 4-ranked prospect according to MLB.com. He has big-time power and speed, but his number of strikeouts is a concern. Regardless, the 2022 first-round draft pick projects to be an everyday outfielder and is worth taking a risk on if he's made available and the deal is right for Miami.

The Marlins had some young players have a breakout season in 2025, including Kyle Stowers, but Jones is a different-level prospect. The tools are there to be a big-impact player, and he is the type of player that Miami could use to build around for the future. Again, it's not a given that Alcantara or Cabrera are traded, but if the offers are good enough to listen to, they should. Jones would be worth listening to.

