MLB Insider Believes Right-Hander is Marlins' Best Trade Candidate

The biggest question surrounding the Miami Marlins this offseason is what they are going to do with their top two pitchers, Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera. Do they trade them, or do they run it back with both of them? The case could be made to do both, but it will all depend on the offers they receive.

The Marlins are considered to have one of the deepest rotations in the majors, and a major reason for that is that Alcantara and Cabrera are at the top of it. Miami exceeded expectations in 2025 and hung around for the final National League Wild Card spot into September. Injuries caught up with them, and they faded.

Regardless, the surprising season should set the tone for 2026 and beyond under manager Clayton McCullough. However, if they are going to do that, keeping both right-handed pitchers is what they will have to do, unless they get blown away by an offer. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed each team's potential trade candidate this offseason, and the Marlins' choice was not a surprise.

Edward Cabrera Listed as Marlins' Potential Trade Candidate This Offseason

Feinsand listed Cabrera as Miami's potential offseason trade candidate, which was a little surprising. Alcantara would seem like he would draw more interest, but Feinsand explained why Cabrera would likely draw more interest of the two.

"Sandy Alcantara has drawn most of the headlines in terms of potential trade targets, but the Marlins appear set on keeping the former NL Cy Young Award winner. Cabrera has also been a popular name on the rumor mill, but after posting the best overall season of his career (3.53 ERA in 137 2/3 innings), Miami might look to move him while his value is high,'' wrote Feinsand.

It is understandable why the Marlins would listen on Cabrera as his stock might be at its highest point. He had a better season than Alcantara, but does trading him in the offseason seem like the right decision to make? Running it back to start 2026 would be the wise decision for the front office to make in a National League East that is all of a sudden winnable with some of the right decisions this offseason.

The Atlanta Braves are stuck in a retool, and the New York Mets could be losing some key players and appear to have some locker room turmoil. With the breakout season some of the Marlins' young players had and with some exciting young arms, bringing Cabrera back and seeing how things go until the trade deadline makes the most sense.

