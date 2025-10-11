Could Rhys Hoskins Be the Answer to Marlins Biggest Hole?
The 2025 season is officially in the rearview mirror for the Miami Marlins. After ending the year with a 79-83 record, things are looking up over 2025. The focus now, though, is addressing what clearly was the biggest issue in the team, and the indicators show that to be run production.
Bleacher Report writer, Joel Reuter took a look across the MLB and highlighted what he thought was each team's biggest hole.
"The Marlins have some offensive pieces to build around in Kyle Stowers, Jakob Marsee, Agustín Ramírez and Heriberto Hernández, but a proven veteran run producer could help transform their lineup," Reuter said. He went on to say the Marlins should take a look at Rhys Hoskins.
Stowers emerged as a bona fide offensive weapon, slashing .288/.368/.544 for an incredible .912 OPS with 25 home runs and 73 RBI in 117 games. His power metrics back up his stats. He had a 19.1% barrel rate and an average exit velocity of 91.8 mph. All of which point to his ability to drive the ball even against a tough velocity.
Rookie Jakob Marsee seemed to be comfortable stepping up to the Big Leagues. In his first year in the MLB, he slashed .292/.363/.478 with 5 home runs and 33 RBIs in just 55 games.
These young stars offer Miami an upside that many teams dream of developing, but adding a veteran producer could be the answer to getting the team to the playoffs even in 2026.
Enter Rhys Hoskins
At 32 years old, the Milwaukee Brewers' first baseman is headed for free agency. While his two-year stint with the Brewers netted him 38 home runs to bring his career total to an impressive 186, he also had a few stops on the injured list.
Most recently, he suffered a left thumb sprain and a bone bruise, keeping the nine-year veteran out for nearly six weeks also left him off Milwaukee's postseason roster.
Throughout 2025 prior to the injury, Hoskins still managed to hit 12 home runs and drive in 43 RBI in 90 games. He can still provide power and production when healthy.
Possibly, more importantly, he is still motivated.
After he learned that he had been sidelined yet again by being left off the postseason roster, he spoke to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and was candid.
"Just as a human, it's tough." He went on to address the importance of being a good teammate. "But it's not how you feel, it's how you act."
That level of maturity in combination with his impressive track record as a leader may be just what the Marlins need to increase their run production.
Hoskins may make sense for a variety of reasons both on and off the field. At his age, he likely won't command a long-term deal or even a top-tier salary (something the Marlins love), and his right-handed power could slot in the middle of the lineup.
Miami has very little money committed beyond 2026, and will surely start to feel some pressure from the MLBPA to raise payroll. Now seems to be the time for the Marlins to invest in their offense.
Whether or not that would be Hoskins is unclear. He has expressed an interest in staying right where he is, but free agency is coming and he would be a welcome addition to many teams.
After watching from the sidelines this October, Rhys will be hungry to contribute to a team. Maybe this time it could be South Florida.