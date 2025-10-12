Marlins Rising Star Jakob Marsee Has Outstanding First Year in Majors
The Miami Marlins are in an intriguing position heading into the offseason, as they have shown some impressive production from around the diamond from various players. With their roster being heavily on the younger side of things, getting production out of their prospects was a huge part of their success late in the season and will be crucial heading into 2026.
As a team that develops the vast majority of its players on the roster, having a breakout year from outfielder Jakob Marsee certainly looks good for their long-term development plan. Marsee was called up after the halfway point in the 2025 season, and in the 55 games he played, he was a key contributor for the Marlins.
Kyle Stowers got many of the headlines in the outfield for Miami, and for good reason, as he put together a truly outstanding year. Having a long-term plan in the outfield of Marsee, Kyle Stowers, and either Griffin Conine or Kemp Alderman makes for an exciting core for both now and the future. Marsee has already shown the level of production that the team wanted from him, and now he just has to continue to develop heading into 2026.
What Did Marsee's Statistical Production Look Like in 2025?
One of the most notable moments of this young career for Marsee is that he was awarded National League Rookie of the Month for his performance in August. In that first month at the MLB level, he played 30 games, slashing .352/.430/.629 with 25 RBI, 18 runs, four home runs, nine stolen bases, 26 strikeouts and 15 walks. He showed just how impressive he was in those first few weeks and proved he was ready for the MLB level.
Unfortunately, his production was taken down a bit by a somewhat less than impressive September, as in 25 games he slashed .231/.292/.327 with 10 runs, eight RBI, one home run, five stolen bases, 22 strikeouts and seven walks.
Where he found his stride the most was in the field, however, as he was truly impressive in his fielding statistics. In 475 innings in the outfield, Marsee had 140 putouts, one assist and only one error, good for a .993 fielding rate. He showed pretty exceptional range, spending most of his playing time in center field, and that should be a key building block for him as the team continues to try to find more pieces to create a core.
Hopefully, with a full offseason of time to prepare, Marsee can come out swinging in 2026 and replicate his August performance rather than his September one.