Marlins Rookie Jakob Marsee Continues Historic Start To MLB Career
From Kyle Stowers’ breakout season, Edward Cabrera’s leap forward this year, and Xavier Edwards emerging as one of the National League’s best hitters, there’s been no shortage of exciting and positive stories from this Miami Marlins season.
However, it looks like we’ve saved the best for last as Jakob Marsee continues to put together one of the most impressive starts to a career for a Marlins player or any rookie big-leaguer.
Heading into Wednesday evening’s matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals, Marsee had played 19 big-league games. In those appearances, he has recorded a slash line of .367/.443/.767/. His 1.210 OPS is also second in all of baseball since his big-league debut, only trailing Shohei Ohtani.
The outfielder is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.
Marsee has come up clutch for the Marlins in some key moments, already logging 18 RBI and 14 extra base hits. He’s the first player in franchise history to have that many RBI through their first extra-base hits through their first 19 career games, per Marlins Communications.
Looking at these stars on a larger scale, Marsee is the fifth player in MLB since 1900 to record that many extra-base hits, with the other players being Chris Dickerson (2008), Gregg Jerfferies (1987-88), George C. Scott (1966), and Mandy Brooks (1925).
After Miami’s comeback win against the Boston Red Sox last week, in which Marsee hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning, manager Clayton McCullough praised the rookie, saying “[He’s] continued to come up with terrific at-bat after terrific at-bat.”
Miami’s skipper went on to say how mature, prepared, and confident Marsee has been since being called up from Triple-A.
At one point, the Marlins looked like they might be able to sneak into the playoffs or at least make things interesting in September, but those chances have started to fade away.
That said, the postseason was never going to be a metric of success for this season; it was always going to come down to development. Marsee’s rookie numbers alone are showing that Miami has found a building block for its future.
