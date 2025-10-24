Marlins' Waiver Claim Yields Potential Producer in Right Field in 2026
The Miami Marlins had a disappointing year as they finished three games under .500 and missed the last wild card spot by four games. However, they are rebuilding their team and have a ton of young talent, especially in the outfield.
The players have a strong left fielder in Kyle Stowers, who led the team in homers with the best slash line across the team. They just need to solidify both the right and center field positions. Now, Dane Myers played at both positions, but with injuries and sluggish performance at the plate this season he cannot be the answer moving forward.
The Marlins might have found the answer at center with Jakob Marsee and now they are looking to find the go-to starter at right. The organization might have found the answer at right field and in an unlikely place — waivers.
The team claimed 26-year-old Joey Wiemer of the Kansas City Royals off waivers on Aug. 4. He played in 27 games for the club from mid-August until the end of September and in that time posted some of the best numbers of his young career.
Wiemer in the Majors
Wiemer might have not made the cut it for other squads, but he is making it for the Marlins (as of right now). His career started back in 2023 with the Milwaukee Brewers and he posted a strong start to his rookie campaign, but sort of dropped off from there.
Since that point he has played for both the Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds traded him to the Royals for a pitcher. Now, he should get a real chance to start for the Marlins as they try to develop a future for their team around some young talent.
In the few weeks he spent with the Marlins he posted a respectable stat line.
- .715 OPS
- .436 Slugging Percentage
- .279 On-Base Percentage
- .236 Batting Average
- 12 RBI
- 3 Home Runs
Miami wasn't a great offensive threat this season by any means, but that doesn't mean they won't develop into one. There is a lot of negative that the organization can focus on in the outfield, but Marsee and Wiemer made solid impressions in the last couple of months and that is where the efforts should be focused.
The Marlins have a long ways to go before they are true contenders when the postseason rolls around, but the team is making solid steps forward towards their future with the young talent that they are investing time in. Wiemer might not be the answer, but his little time he spent in a Marlins jersey went well.