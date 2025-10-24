Despite Struggles at Center Field Marlins Have Hope with Jakob Marsee
The Miami Marlins did not have the season they were hoping for. The ballclub finished three games under .500 and missed the playoffs by four games. While it is much easier to focus on the negatives and the bitterness that comes from a season like that, there were positives too.
The Marlins are a young team and that includes at the center field position. At first glance nobody would assume that there were many highlights at the position, but that isn't necessarily the case. A pair of players spent significant time out there and one was definitely better than the other, which is who finished the year out for the team.
Dave Myers was the man who got the nod to begin the season and as he dealt with injuries. He was a liability in general and definitely at the plate. He posted a slash line of .235/.291/.326 with an OPS of .617. By the end of the the 108 games he was able to play in he only tallied up six homers and 31 RBI.
Things turned around when a new player was recalled from the farming system for the very first time- Jakob Marsee. The 24-year-old made his debut on Aug. 1 and was the official starter at the position for the rest of the season as he played 55 games. In doing so he made himself the favorite to man the position next season.
Good Things From Marsee in August and September
The two months Marsee spent in the majors were good to him. Despite not joining the team until August he sat in the top-10 on the team in RBI, drawn walks, triples and doubles.
- .292 Batting Average
- 363 On-Base Percentage
- .478 Slugging Percentage
- .841 OPS
- 61 Total Hits
- 28 Runs
- 100 Total Bases
- 18 Doubles
- 3 Triples
- 5 Home Runs
- 33 RBI
- 22 Drawn Walks
- 14 Stolen Bases
Marsee was a former sixth round pick in '22. Three years later he made a splash in the Majors and could be the eventual face of a franchise even if that isn't with the Marlins. For now, the ball club has him and is ready to use him in 2026.
The Marlins were incredibly close to make it into the postseason. However, with the offseason and young guns, like Marsee, who are coming up they have a real shot at being a playoff team ready to compete next year.