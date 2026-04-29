How to Watch Marlins Go for Series Win vs. Dodgers: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

The Miami Marlins have the chance to do something extraordinary this afternoon in Los Angeles: win a series against the two-time reigning champion Dodgers.

The Marlins (14-16) have enjoyed surprising success to start 2026, but none of the winning of the past month would surpass the pure ecstasy that beating the Dodgers (20-10) two times in three tries would bring.

What would’ve been an unfathomable feat just one month ago is so close to becoming a reality. Now all the Marlins have to do is put their best foot forward and try to bring the win home.

Of course, it won’t be easy. Heck, it wasn’t easy claiming victory in Game 2 of the series when Shohei Ohtani twirled a gem for Los Angeles, but Marlins starter Janson Junk was just a tiny bit better. Miami will require that same sort of miracle to win on Wednesday.

The Marlins will have a day off on Thursday before traveling back to Miami to start a four-game series against the flailing Philadelphia Phillies, who just fired manager Rob Thomson and replaced him with former Marlins skipper Don Mattingly.

That series is the beginning of a 10-game homestand at loanDepot Park that’ll see the Marlins face the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals, as well as Philadelphia.

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Time: 3:10 p.m. EDT

Where: Dodger Stadium — Los Angeles, California

TV: Marlins — Marlins.TV; Dodgers — SportsNet LA

Radio: Marlins — 560 AM WQAM, WAQI 710; Dodgers — Dodgers Radio AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Pitching Matchup

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara. | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcantara (3-2, 3.05 ERA) vs. Dodgers: RHP Tyler Glasnow (3-0, 2.45 ERA)

Coming into the season, the Marlins were in desperate need of a bounce-back year from Sandy Alcantara. While it is still early in the campaign, it appears that the team has gotten its wish.

Through six starts, the Dominican-born right-hander has been phenomenal. He’s thrown one perfect game, gone 8 1/3 innings in another and has just looked dominant otherwise. He leads the league in innings pitched with 41 1/3 and has struck out 27 while walking just 13.

Last time out, Alcantara was able to put up another good outing against the San Francisco Giants, throwing six innings of three-run ball en route to a 9-4 victory in the Bay. One thing that was nice about the performance was how well he limited free passes.

On April 18 versus the Milwaukee Brewers, Alcantara walked a whopping six batters — the most he’d given up in a single game so far this season. He was able to curb that immediately against San Francisco as he allowed just one walk throughout the entire outing.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow. | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Opposite Alcantara will be another stout right-hander in the form of Tyler Glasnow. While Glasnow’s success isn’t necessarily as pertinent to the Dodgers winning as much as Alcantara’s is to the Marlins, he was still one of the lynchpins of the starting rotation heading into the season.

Through five starts, he’s arguably been one of the most potent pitchers in all of baseball. His fantastic strikeout-to-walk ratio of 38/7 is perhaps one of the most impressive statistics on his ledger, though his lack of home runs allowed (2) is probably even more noteworthy.

Just like they did against Shohei Ohtani last night, the Marlins will have their work cut out for them on the offensive side, to say the least.

Marlins Injuries

10-day injured list: OF Griffin Conine (left hamstring tear)

15-day injured list: RHP Pete Fairbanks (nerve irritation)

60-day injured list: RHP Adam Mazur (UCL reconstruction with an internal brace), RHP Ronny Henriquez (right elbow UCL reconstruction surgery with an associated internal brace).